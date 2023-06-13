SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of May 2023. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:
Mark Raymond Jarecki, 44, of Sterling Heights, Michigan, was charged with operating an unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.
Lisa Russell, of West Alexandria, was charged with parking unlicensed vehicle on a public street, $76 fine.
Tawana Stockton, 35, of Sidney, was charged with prohibited parking places, $76 fine.
Marcy L. Schmidt, 54, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Craig A. Smith, 49, of Sidney, was charged with stopping for school bus, $255 fine.
Brad A. Searight, 52, of Waxhaw, North Carolina, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.
Sarah Ellen Williams, 29, of Rushsylvania, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.
David S. Hickman, 54, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation, driver, $116 fine.
Everett L. Hardin, 75, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.
Ashley N. Douglas, 34, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
John C. Bensman, 79, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.
Carly Ann Wahl, 18, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Tray E. Taylor, 37, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Ryan C. Malloy, 43, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Bryan E. Gordon, 36, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jermarr L. Roper, 44, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $130 fine.
Hunter John Brumbaugh, 23, of Pleasant Hill, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Rickey L. Houck, 68, of Sidney, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $136 fine.
Cora M. Heintz, 87, of Jackson Center, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $130 fine.
Austin James Bean, 22, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Brennen S. Hansbrough, 31, of Henderson, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Bailey Jane Hartsough, 20, of Wolcottville, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Joseph Clark Steinberger, 61, of Urbana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Shawn M. Egbert, 36, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.
Seth Malachi Ewing, 19, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Angela P. Williams, 53, of Piqua, was charged with obeying traffic control devices, $136 fine.
Micahel R. Gootee, 65, of Degraff, was charged with seat belt violation, driver, $116 fine.
Rachael M. Rains, 30, of Houston, was charged with stopping for school bus, $186 fine.
Alexsis N. Rudisell, 38, of Piqua, was charged with obeying traffic control devices, $136 fine.
Molly Rebecca Broering, 44, of Saint Henry, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.
Anthony James Kemper, 40, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Kyle Langston, 36, of New Knoxville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jayden T. Stroup, 20, of Versailles, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Andre K. Danford, 61, of Scarborough, Ontario, was speeding, $135 fine.
Tanesha L. Williams, 36, of Avon, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
David L. Travis, 55, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.
Marlon Patrick Graves, 33, of Beavercreek, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
John William Murphy II, 58, of Elgin, South Carolina, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Demesha J. Ford, 40, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.
Matthew Steven Denise, 47, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation- driver, $116 fine.
Jeanne K. Neumeyer, 75, of Louisville, Kentucky, was charged with distracted driving enhancement and driving in marked lanes, $230 fine.
Rowaida Smidi, 45, of Sterling Heights, Michigan, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.
Noah Abraham Moles, 19, of Yorkshire, was charged with failure to display plate, $130 fine.
Kaitlyn Elizabeth Allison, 23, of Sidney, was charged with stopping for school bus, $100 fine.
Karen Kay Miller, 61, of Casstown, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Steven H. Barker, 70, of Botkins, was charged with driving under suspension and failure to file registration, $180 fine.
Collin Michael Kill, 30, of Spencerville, was charged with seat belt violation- driver, $116 fine.
Anthony J. Angel, 32, of Mason, was charged with seat belt violation driver, $116 fine.
Teresa L. Heitman, 64, of Botkins, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Gold Ditron Barnes, 27, of Perrysburg, was charged with failure to reinstate license – dismissed, $210 fine.
Jeanette S. Glasscoe, 36, of Lansing, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Matthew E. Bole, 48, of Loveland, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jonathan Milton Cannon, 21, of Kettering, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Dallas Dean Delk, 35, of Arcanum, was charged with failure to display plate, $130 fine.
Dwayne A. Knott, 36, of Sidney, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.
Michael Allen Gossard, 63, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $111 fine.
Phillip Miracle, 31, of Springfield, was charged with failure to reinstate license, $211 fine.
Neibed E. Martinez, 37, of Piqua, was charged with obeying traffic control devices, $136 fine.
Erin Michelle Symonds, 29, of Sidney, was charged with right of way/private driveway/alley, $136 fine.
Thomas Wayne Thompson, 63, of Troy, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.
Mark Brian Wolf, 62, of West Manfield, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.
Compiled by Kimberly Pistone