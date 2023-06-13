Sidney Municipal Court

SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of May 2023. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Mark Raymond Jarecki, 44, of Sterling Heights, Michigan, was charged with operating an unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

Lisa Russell, of West Alexandria, was charged with parking unlicensed vehicle on a public street, $76 fine.

Tawana Stockton, 35, of Sidney, was charged with prohibited parking places, $76 fine.

Marcy L. Schmidt, 54, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Craig A. Smith, 49, of Sidney, was charged with stopping for school bus, $255 fine.

Brad A. Searight, 52, of Waxhaw, North Carolina, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Sarah Ellen Williams, 29, of Rushsylvania, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

David S. Hickman, 54, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation, driver, $116 fine.

Everett L. Hardin, 75, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Ashley N. Douglas, 34, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

John C. Bensman, 79, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Carly Ann Wahl, 18, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Tray E. Taylor, 37, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ryan C. Malloy, 43, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Bryan E. Gordon, 36, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jermarr L. Roper, 44, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $130 fine.

Hunter John Brumbaugh, 23, of Pleasant Hill, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Rickey L. Houck, 68, of Sidney, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $136 fine.

Cora M. Heintz, 87, of Jackson Center, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $130 fine.

Austin James Bean, 22, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Brennen S. Hansbrough, 31, of Henderson, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Bailey Jane Hartsough, 20, of Wolcottville, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Joseph Clark Steinberger, 61, of Urbana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Shawn M. Egbert, 36, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Seth Malachi Ewing, 19, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Angela P. Williams, 53, of Piqua, was charged with obeying traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Micahel R. Gootee, 65, of Degraff, was charged with seat belt violation, driver, $116 fine.

Rachael M. Rains, 30, of Houston, was charged with stopping for school bus, $186 fine.

Alexsis N. Rudisell, 38, of Piqua, was charged with obeying traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Molly Rebecca Broering, 44, of Saint Henry, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Anthony James Kemper, 40, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kyle Langston, 36, of New Knoxville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jayden T. Stroup, 20, of Versailles, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Andre K. Danford, 61, of Scarborough, Ontario, was speeding, $135 fine.

Tanesha L. Williams, 36, of Avon, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

David L. Travis, 55, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.

Marlon Patrick Graves, 33, of Beavercreek, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

John William Murphy II, 58, of Elgin, South Carolina, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Demesha J. Ford, 40, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.

Matthew Steven Denise, 47, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation- driver, $116 fine.

Jeanne K. Neumeyer, 75, of Louisville, Kentucky, was charged with distracted driving enhancement and driving in marked lanes, $230 fine.

Rowaida Smidi, 45, of Sterling Heights, Michigan, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Noah Abraham Moles, 19, of Yorkshire, was charged with failure to display plate, $130 fine.

Kaitlyn Elizabeth Allison, 23, of Sidney, was charged with stopping for school bus, $100 fine.

Karen Kay Miller, 61, of Casstown, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Steven H. Barker, 70, of Botkins, was charged with driving under suspension and failure to file registration, $180 fine.

Collin Michael Kill, 30, of Spencerville, was charged with seat belt violation- driver, $116 fine.

Anthony J. Angel, 32, of Mason, was charged with seat belt violation driver, $116 fine.

Teresa L. Heitman, 64, of Botkins, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Gold Ditron Barnes, 27, of Perrysburg, was charged with failure to reinstate license – dismissed, $210 fine.

Jeanette S. Glasscoe, 36, of Lansing, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Matthew E. Bole, 48, of Loveland, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jonathan Milton Cannon, 21, of Kettering, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Dallas Dean Delk, 35, of Arcanum, was charged with failure to display plate, $130 fine.

Dwayne A. Knott, 36, of Sidney, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Michael Allen Gossard, 63, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $111 fine.

Phillip Miracle, 31, of Springfield, was charged with failure to reinstate license, $211 fine.

Neibed E. Martinez, 37, of Piqua, was charged with obeying traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Erin Michelle Symonds, 29, of Sidney, was charged with right of way/private driveway/alley, $136 fine.

Thomas Wayne Thompson, 63, of Troy, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Mark Brian Wolf, 62, of West Manfield, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.

Compiled by Kimberly Pistone