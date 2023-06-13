ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Area Community Band has announced an upcoming concert titled “A Sousa Spectacular,” featuring the music of John Philip Sousa, the “March King” of American music. The concert will take place on Friday, June 23, at 7 p.m. in the Memorial High School Auditorium.

Sousa is the American composer and conductor known primarily for composing American military marches including the famed Stars and Stripes and Forever and the Marine Corps’ Semper Fidelis, among many others. He conducted over 15,000 concerts as director of the “President’s Own” Marine Band and his own civilian band, including a matinee performance at the Grand Opera House in St. Marys on Sept. 22, 1904.

Heidelberg University Director of Bands Rod Miller will serve as director for this performance. Miller, who recently completed his first year as director of bands and professor of Music Education at Heidelberg University in Tiffin, Ohio, retired in 2022 as band director at Port Clinton High School and began his career as band director at St. Henry. For 35 years, Miller has portrayed Sousa in lectures and concerts across the country. He dresses in an exact replica of the uniform Sousa wore as the 17th director of the U.S. Marine Band.

Special musical guests for this concert will be Bridget and Douglas Olenik, musicians with the 399th Army Band in Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri. Bridget (Bri) Olenik is an active percussionist, composer, arranger, and educator in the Midwest. She was named the 2022 Army Bands Soldier of the Year by the United States Army School of Music. As a performer, Bridget has played in a wide variety of genres with ensembles like the Des Moines Symphony Orchestra, Lima Symphony Orchestra, to the Colts Drum and Bugle Corps. Prior to the military, Bridget was the associate director of bands at the Fostoria City Schools in Fostoria, Ohio.

Douglas Olenik is a tubist for the 399th Army Band at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. He performs in the Ceremonial Band, Concert Band, and the Route 66 Brass Band. Prior to joining the military, he was the director of bands at Ottawa-Glandorf High School in Ottawa, Ohio. Douglas was the principal tubist for the Urbana Pops Orchestra and has performed with several other orchestras, like the Bloomington Pops, Illinois Symphony and the Youngstown Symphony.

The St. Marys Area Community Band includes over 65 talented musicians of all ages from West Central Ohio and is currently in its tenth season under the direction of retired St. Marys City Schools director of bands Dane Newlove.

”This concert is a special event since this is the 200th Anniversary of St. Marys, and we wanted to commemorate the local performance by Sousa’s band here almost 120 years ago.” said Newlove. “Since the concert is before the Fourth of July, we invite everyone to join us for an evening of lively, spirited music that celebrates the American spirit.”

There is no charge for the concert, but a free will offering will be accepted at the door to help defray expenses. For more information about the St. Marys Area Community Band and upcoming events, visit their Facebook page.