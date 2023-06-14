Carter

SIDNEY – Sidney Municipal Court was awarded nearly $28,000 in technology grant funding from the Ohio Supreme Court as part of the state’s Court Technology Program.

Sidney Municipal Court will use the $27,595 it receives this year to purchase a new X-ray detection device and metal detector for the court’s lobby. The current equipment is nearly 20 years old and can no longer be repaired and maintained, as parts are no longer available.

The new technology will provide high-definition images for better quality inspections, and will make entry into the Court a more efficient process. The new equipment will reduce screening time and provide for less congestion in the lobby of the Court building.

“This grant will allow us to maintain safety for the public and staff inside our building, while also making it easier to access the building. Our goal is to always provide the best possible service to the citizens of Shelby County, and this equipment will improve access to justice,” said Judge Gary Carter.

This year, the Supreme Court of Ohio is awarding $2.9 million to local courts for projects for technology systems or upgrades. The projects range from electronic dockets to security systems.

The initial cost of a major technology upgrade can require a significant investment. That’s where the Supreme Court grants help. The annual grants are available to any court of appeals, common pleas, municipal, or county court. Applications are reviewed and awarded on a competitive basis.

“Through enhanced technology, our courts can serve the public more securely, efficiently, and transparently,” said Chief Justice Sharon L. Kennedy. “Whether the grant involves security systems in a courthouse or facilitates an implementation of e-filing, we trust that our grants will improve access to justice for all Ohioans.”

A full list of grant recipients can be found online at https://www.supremecourt.ohio.gov/grants/.