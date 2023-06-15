International coaching consultant and top gymnast DeAvera Todd visited the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA to help the Y’s Gymnastics Team prepare for Gymnastics Nationals, which will be held June 21-25 in Cincinnati. She taught them new drills and also worked on helping them fine tune their skills. Thirty-thee athletes from the team qualified for Nationals – and 28 plan to attend/compete. International coaching consultant and top gymnast DeAvera Todd visited the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA to help the Y’s Gymnastics Team prepare for Gymnastics Nationals, which will be held June 21-25 in Cincinnati. She taught them new drills and also worked on helping them fine tune their skills. Thirty-thee athletes from the team qualified for Nationals – and 28 plan to attend/compete. International coaching consultant and top gymnast DeAvera Todd visited the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA to help the Y’s Gymnastics Team prepare for Gymnastics Nationals, which will be held June 21-25 in Cincinnati. She taught them new drills and also worked on helping them fine tune their skills. Thirty-thee athletes from the team qualified for Nationals – and 28 plan to attend/compete.

International coaching consultant and top gymnast DeAvera Todd visited the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA to help the Y’s Gymnastics Team prepare for Gymnastics Nationals, which will be held June 21-25 in Cincinnati. She taught them new drills and also worked on helping them fine tune their skills. Thirty-thee athletes from the team qualified for Nationals – and 28 plan to attend/compete.

International coaching consultant and top gymnast DeAvera Todd visited the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA to help the Y’s Gymnastics Team prepare for Gymnastics Nationals, which will be held June 21-25 in Cincinnati. She taught them new drills and also worked on helping them fine tune their skills. Thirty-thee athletes from the team qualified for Nationals – and 28 plan to attend/compete.

International coaching consultant and top gymnast DeAvera Todd visited the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA to help the Y’s Gymnastics Team prepare for Gymnastics Nationals, which will be held June 21-25 in Cincinnati. She taught them new drills and also worked on helping them fine tune their skills. Thirty-thee athletes from the team qualified for Nationals – and 28 plan to attend/compete.