BEXLEY — Capital University has announced its president’s and dean’s lists honorees for the spring 2023 semester. Capital has three lists denoting academic distinction among full-time, degree-seeking students: the president’s list, provost’s list, and dean’s list.

The president’s list indicates the highest level of academic distinction. To be named to the president’s list, students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.85. Shannon O’Donnell, of Sidney, was named to the president’s list.

In order to be named to the dean’s list, full-time, degree-seeking students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.69. Sara Gibson, of Versailles, was named to the dean’s list.