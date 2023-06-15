CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University has announced its dean’s list and dean’s honor list for spring 2023. The recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Abigail Pleiman, of Anna, was named to the dean’s honor list.

To be named to the dean’s list, students must have a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Named to the dean’s list were Hannah Lozano, of Sidney, Madison Lozier, of New Bremen, and Quinci Voisard, of Minster.