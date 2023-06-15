Riverside honors choir, band members Riverside High School seniors Sadie Hughes, Leah Burden and Hayden Gammell were honored for accomplishments in the music program at the school. Coutesy photo Riverside honors choir, band members Riverside honors choir, band members

DEGRAFF – The Riverside High School Music Department held their Spring Music Concert and Awards Night on May 3. Band and choir students in grades 6-12 performed a variety of favorites. A highlight of the concert was Junior High and High School band members together performing “Hang on Sloopy.”

Awards and honors presented were:

Outstanding Musician Award: fifth-grade band – Bella Robinson; sixth- grade band – Audra Harford; junior high band – Valerie Knight; junior high choir – Kyle Winfrey; high school band – Julia Fleming; high school choir – Kaylee Fulkerson.

Musician of Distinction Award: fifth-grade band – Korbin Osborne; sixth-grade band – Kambria Myers; junior high band – Randi Doyle; junior high choir – Madalynn Bower; high school bnd – Rylee McCully; high school choir – Jenna Carnes.

Leadership Award: fifth-grade band – Vincent Doty; sixth-grade band – Ellie Zwiebel; junior high band – Addison Shoe; junior high choir – Layla Jordan; high school choir – Sydney Carnes.

The Semper Fidelis Award given by the Marines to a senior band member that showed exceptional leadership while participating in the HS ensemble was presented to Leah Burden.

Most Improved Award: fifth-grade band – Sam Jackson; sixth-grade band – Chris Brenner; junior high band – Makayla Reynolds; junior high choir – Dalton Popp

Students participated in District Honors Choir with other schools in the OMEA district at Troy High School. They spent a Saturday rehearsing with the other schools and guest conductor and then performed a concert for the public the following day. junior high – Layla Jordan and Kyle Winfrey; high school – KayleeFulkerson, Sydney Carnes, Jenna Carnes and Neveah Bowman.

Students participated in District Honors Band with other schools in the OMEA district at Troy High School. They spent a Saturday rehearsing with the other schools and guest conductor and then performed a concert for the public the following day: junior high – Addison Shoe, Bryson Eaton and Valerie Knight; and high school – Hayden Gammell and Rylee McCully

Students went to Milton-Union where they played for a judge for a rating. for the high school solo and ensemble contest. Scores were based off of their intonation, technique and musicality. Students honored were Rylee McCully – Piano – Superior; and Hayden Gammell – Trumpet/Horn – Superior.

The Logan County Honors Choir event was on hold since COVID. High school students from Riverside, Indian Lake, Ben Logan and Bellefontaine came together and learned three pieces in a day and then performed it for the public. Performing wee Wyatt Popp, Camden King, Ayden Mees, Neveah Bowman and Jason Friend.

Directors Award was presented to high school band member Chase Conrad and high school choir member Wyatt Popp.

The John Philip Sousa Award was presented to Hayden Gammell. Introduced in 1955 to honor the top student in the high school band, the John Philip Sousa Band Award recognizes superior musicianship and outstanding dedication. It is awarded to a high school senior.

The Patrick S. Gilmore Band Award was introduced in 1994 in honor of the legendary bandmaster and impresario. Patrick Gilmore (1829-1892) and his band joined General Burnside’s expedition to North Carolina in the Civil War. Gilmore also played for every president of his day, including Abraham Lincoln. This beautiful award honors outstanding high school band students and their achievements and commitment to the band. It is awarded to a band senior. Receiving the award was Sadie Hughes .