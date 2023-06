WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — The Office of Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands has announced the students named to the dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours (a full course load), maintain a minimum term GPA of 3.5, and be in good academic standing.

Robert Gillette, of Sidney,was named to the dean’s list