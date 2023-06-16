Hardin-Houston Board of Education

HOUSTON — The Hardin-Houston Local School Board of Education will meet Monday, June 19, at 7 p.m. in the Hardin-Houston Commons. Items on the agenda include the financial reports and expenditures for May; approve high school elementary and athletic related handbooks and personnel issues.

Shelby County Board of Elections

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections meeting for the month of June is being held on Tuesday, June 20, at 10 a.m. at the Board of Elections Building, 230 E. Court St.

Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp.

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp. (Land Bank) will have its monthly meeting on Tuesday, June 20, at 1:30 p.m. in the Commissioners’ meeting room, 129 E. Court St.

Sidney Planning Commission

SIDNEY — The Planning Commission will meet Tuesday, June 20 at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers.

Sidney Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Schools Board of Education will meet Tuesday, June 20, at 6 p.m. at the board office.

Items on the agenda include recognition of a student athlete; an auditorium presentation; a presentation of a board certified behavior analyst; the purchase of flex seating for Emerson, Northwood and Longfellow schools; accepting a bid from CJ Electric for the district security system project; various approvals for the 2023-24 school year; and personnel issues, which includes merit increases for the superintendent and treasurer retroactive to Aug. 1, 2022

Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services

TROY — The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services will meet Wednesday, June 21, at 6:30 p.m. The Finance Committee will meet at 6 p.m. A public Budget Hearing for comment on the Board’s CY2024 Budget will take place from 4-4:30 p.m. The meetings will be at the Board’s Administration & Training Center, 1280 N. County Road 25A, Troy. Access to the Board meeting will be through the South entrance marked “Training Center.”

Shelby County Fair Board

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Fair Board will hold its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, June 21, at 7 p.m. in the secretary’s office at the Shelby County Fairgrounds, 655 S. Highland Ave.

Sidney Rental Dwelling Registration Ad Hoc Committee

SIDNEY — The Rental Dwelling Registration Ad Hoc Committee will meet on Thursday, June 22, at 4 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers.

The purpose of the meeting is to consider revisions to the rental dwelling registration program legislation introduced to City Council on Nov. 28, 2022.