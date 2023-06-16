By Charlotte Caldwell

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Commissioners authorized advertising for two projects during the period of May 23-30.

One project is the Shelby County maintenance garage and the other project is the Rangeline Road bridge rehabilitation. Both bids will be opened on June 22 at 11 a.m.

The commissioners also transferred $163,147.48 of sales tax revenue from the general fund to the engineer’s fund and $163,147.49 of sales tax revenue from the general fund to the capital improvement fund and approved payment of weekly expenditures totaling $748,490.87.