Home Experts Realty plans grand opening Fink

By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY – Home Experts Realty is celebrating their new Sidney office with a ribbon cutting ceremony at noon on Tuesday, June 20, followed by an open house and grand opening on Friday, June 23 from 6–8 p.m. The grand opening will include giveaways, sushi made fresh on site and the Kona Ice truck.

Derek Fink, the mentoring agent in Sidney, is excited to bring the expertise and experience of 15 agents to downtown. He believes that having a wide diversity of backgrounds and experience within the office is one of their main strengths. Additionally, six agents located at the Sidney office received the 2022 Ohio Realtors Presidents Club Award for excellence.

Fink said, “Taking care of people is our motto. At Home Experts Realty, we believe if we take care of people, everything else will take care of itself.” The agents embody this with their dedication to excellence, as evidenced by their growth. Home Experts Realty does not maintain a webpage, their explosive growth has been word-of-mouth from satisfied customers, which has allowed them to grow from one agent in 2020 to their current 15 agents.

Home Experts Realty- Sidney is located at 217 N. Main Ave. Their agents live and work in Shelby, Miami, Auglaize, Montgomery and Greene counties. They can be reached at 937-710-4099 or [email protected], and each of the agents can be found on Facebook.