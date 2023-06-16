United Way awards $5,000 grant to Presbyterian Church Munch Bunch Program

SIDNEY — The Shelby County United Way awarded a $5,000 Special Projects Grant to the Presbyterian Church during their May board meeting. The SCUW Special Project Grant monies will be used to support the Munch Bunch Program. The program provides bags of food to Sidney City School elementary students to fight weekend hunger.

The Shelby County United Way supports this program annually. The program is serving 234 children each week. Volunteers from the church purchase the food, pack the bags weekly with two different packing teams, and each week deliver the food to the school. School Officials discretely deliver the food to the students. This program started in 2009 at Central Elementary across the street from the church. As Central closed and the district reclassified the buildings, the church expanded their ministry to serving all elementary buildings in the district. In addition to the United Way Special Project Grant, the program is supported by a Student United Way Grant, the congregation, corporate grants and community support.

The Shelby County United Way is a local 501c3 non-profit organization that has earned the highest rating from Charity Navigator nine out of the past ten years. The Shelby County United Way funds 27 partner agencies through annual allocations. SCUW funding awarded through POWER, Student United Way and Special Project Grants assist various other nonprofits, schools and projects throughout Shelby County. SCUW is continually investing in needed services that fight for the health, education and financial stability of every person in our community. To learn more about the Shelby County United Way, visit www.shelbycountyunitedway.org.