Jenn Van Tilburgh is the owner of élan hair color and extensions, a new luxury salon in downtown Sidney. Courtesy photo

By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY – Jenn Van Tilburgh loves helping people feel more confident through hair. Van Tilburgh is the owner of élan hair color and extensions, a new luxury salon in downtown Sidney.

Van Tilburgh has 23 years of experience working with hair in a large salon, and wanted to start a smaller, more intimate luxury experience for her clients. She partnered with her friend Kelly Honeycutt to open the salon which specializes in color and extensions. Joining them is Joni Dunham, who will be doing microblading and tiny tattoos.

Van Tilburgh and Honeycutt each specialize in different types of extensions. Van Tilburgh’s clients are mostly older with thinning hair and want the confidence that comes with thicker, fuller hair rather than length. Honeycutt’s typical clients are younger and want added length.

Hair extensions begin with a consultation where the stylist does color matching and then orders the hair. Human hair is braided and sewn into the client’s existing hair to provide either fullness or length. Since élan uses human hair, the client can do everything with their new extensions that they do with their natural hair, such as color and curl it.

Dunham specializes in microblading, which is permanent makeup for eyebrows. Dunham is a perfectionist who focuses on adding subtle hints of definition and shading to create life-like brows for her clients. She will also be doing fine-line tattoos, which are delicate and simple tattoos, often utilizing cursive wording.

Van Tilburgh said, “Hair extensions are my favorite because I love giving people something they can’t do themselves. I love giving people new confidence and making them feel and look good in a couple of hours. If I am not helping someone feel better, my cup isn’t filled.”

There is a grand opening event on Thursday, June 22, from 5-7 p.m. that includes champagne, charcuterie and giveaways. On Friday, June 23, there is a ribbon cutting ceremony at 12:30 p.m.

élan hair color and extensions is located at 107 N. Ohio Ave. and can be found on Instagram at elan_hair_extensions and can be reached by email at [email protected].