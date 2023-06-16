By Megan Lewis

For the Sidney Daily News

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center Village Council approved an ordinance during its meeting Monday, June 12, to participate in the state of Ohio’s Market Access Program for its 2018 electric system improvement project.

An application will be prepared and submitted for refinancing notes which were issued by American Municipal Power (AMP) when the village constructed a new substation and put down approximately one mile of 69KV transmission line. The notes issued by AMP on behalf of the village are currently outstanding in the principal amount of $2,295,000 and are about to mature.

The village wishes for AMP to issue renewal notes through the Market Access Program to obtain a more favorable interest rate for them. The outstanding notes in the reduced principal amount would not exceed $2,150,000

Council also approved a resolution to transfer $2,500 from the General Fund to the Jackson View Cemetery fund. The money will be used to pay for ongoing maintenance expenses like lawn mowing, while they are determining if there are any open plots available to sell. Choice One GIS used ground penetrating radar to map the property, flagging unavailable plots with orange flags. The funds should cover all expenses for the entire year.

The electric services to Eastwood Estates and the new main radio tower are complete. The construction of the tower should begin soon. ODOT has begun repairing the manholes and water boxes to complete the 65 Road Project. The village renewed its Property and Liability Insurance with Stolly Insurance. Jackson Center is preparing for its bi-annual financial audit. The Post Office asked the American Legion to lower their rent for the next five years. The Legion owns the property and building. Lawyers have been contacted regarding this issue.