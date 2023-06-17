Sidney fire engine Quint 2 blasts water onto a barn fire located on the 6000 block of State Route 47. Firefighters from Russia and Fort Loramie helped fight the fire at around 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 17. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office also responded.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
