Kirtley May Pine DeLong Fyffe

PIQUA — As the Edison State Community College softball team finished the season with two game appearances in the NJCAA Great Lakes District A Tournament, five players have been named recipients of postseason awards from the Ohio Community College Athletic Conference (OCCAC) for the 2023 season.

Grace Shaffer, of Greenville, has been named the Pitcher of the Year and to the First Team All-Conference. Shaffer, a sophomore, maintained a .400 batting average with one RBI and one SB in conference play. Pitching, she maintained a 3.77 ERA and threw 31 Ks in conference action.

“Grace was voted Pitcher of the Year for the OCCAC and at Edison State,” said Head Softball Coach Brent New. “She had a tremendous season, winning 11 games and finishing with a school record ERA of 4.08.”

Kaela May has also been named to the First Team All-Conference. May, a 5-foot-8-inch freshman infielder from Tipp City, maintained a .378 batting average with one HR, 24 RBIs, and five SBs in conference play.

“Kaela played every inning of every game at third base,” New said. “Her defensive ability was great to go along with a solid offensive year in which she ended up hitting .372 in a record 145.”

Joining Shaffer and May on the First Team All-Conference is Morgan Pine, of St. Paris. Pine, a 5-foot-8-inch sophomore infielder, maintained a .403 batting average with three HRs, 21 RBIs, and three SBs in conference action.

“Morgan had a great season offensively and defensively. She led the team with a 98.6% fielding percentage and hit five HRs and batted .421. She also earned the team Defensive MVP,” said New.

Audrey Fyffe, of Springfield, has been named to the Second Team All-Conference. The 5-foot-6-inch freshman utility maintained a .577 batting average with two HRs, 31 RBIs, and one SB in conference play.

“Audrey was our team offensive MVP,” New said. “During her outstanding season, she hit .540 and had a school-record 55 RBIs.”

Joining Fyffe on the Second Team All-Conference is Hanna DeLong. The 5-foot-5-inch sophomore infielder from Mechanicsburg maintained a .474 batting average with two HRs, 31 RBIs, and one SB in conference play.

“Hanna finished a tremendous career this season hitting .432, and she had 51 RBIs,” said New. “She ends her career at Edison State as the all-time leader in batting average, RBIs, and HRs.”

Additionally, sophomore Madalyn Kirtley, of Sidney, was voted the winner of the Coaches Award at Edison State. The 5-foot-6-inch utility maintained a .167 batting average with five RBIs and one SB during her game appearances.

“Madalyn’s selflessness, leadership, and dedication to the Charger program was outstanding,” New said.

The Lady Chargers finished their season 29-15 overall and 15-7 in the conference. For more information, visit athletics.edisonohio.edu.