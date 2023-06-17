Out of the past

125 Years

June 17, 1898

The board of education at its meeting last night authorized the purchase of ground for the new school building to be erected this summer. The ground consists of lots 1173, 1174, and 1175 situated in the Wagner addition at the corner of Fair avenue and Campbell street. It also fronts on Wilkinson avenue. The ground was purchased of the M. Wagner heirs, the price being $1,425. A building committee was appointed and arrangements made for construction as soon as possible.

——-

Capt. W.T. Amos advised this afternoon that Lt. E.V. Moore and 1st Sgt. Jess C. Wilson, of Company L, will leave Tampa tonight for Sidney to get recruits for the company. Thirty-seven new recruits will be required to bring the company up to full strength.

100 Years

June 17, 1923

Sidney was visited by its most disastrous fire in nearly a decade this morning, when the Klipstine Lumber Company, one of the largest plants of its kind in the section of the state, was completely destroyed in a blaze that also heavily damaged a number of nearby residential properties. The first of three alarms was turned in at about 4 a.m. for a time, the flames and extreme heat posed a serious threat to large gasoline tanks of the Refiners Oil company, located adjacent to the lumber yard on the north. Loss in the fire is expected to exceed $225,000, according to Roy Klipstine.

——-

It was rumored around town the past week that the Klu Klux Klan were going to stage a big parade, burn fiery crosses and have an initiation at the fairgrounds last night. A large crowd gathered there and machines were going back and forth all during the evening, but the rumor proved to be unfounded.

75 Years

June 17, 1948

The accent is on saving today as “Neighbors in Action” moves ahead with its unique program to send food and good will to areas of Germany. NIA management disclosed that 2,000 bushels of wheat, purchased from the Botkins Grain Co., is being processed into flour at the Kuenzel Mills in New Bremen. An addition thousands of pounds of lard have been obtained from Braun Packing Co. at Troy and is now being packed in air-tight cans for overseas shipment.

——-

John Whitney has been named president of the reorganized Shelby County Historical Society. Serving with him will be: W.R. Joslin, first vice president; Leonard Hill, second vice president; Mrs. G.E. Sturm, treasurer and Paul Sherman, secretary.

——-

James Fullencamp is on duty with the Ohio State Highway Patrol at Parisburg, near Toledo, following his graduation from patrol school in Columbus. He was in training three month and at 21 was the youngest member of the class graduation at that time.

50 Years

June 17, 1973

A Ponderosa Steak House will locate an outlet in Sidney with construction perhaps to begin this month, it was confirmed Friday.

The facility will be located on the southwest corner of a 14-acre tract which presently includes Rinks Bargain City, according to a spokesman of Marion Contracting Corp., developers of the area, The lease was signed last week and bids for the steak house are currently being received.

——-

Reigning at the Jackson Center Community Days festivities this weekend Miss Judy Gilfillan, Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dwane Gilfillan. She was chosen Thursday evening.

——-

Miss Patsy Snowden, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Snowden, R.R. 5, placed first in the keyboard solo division of the Great Lakes Regional held at Tri-County Assembly of God, Fairfield.

Prior to competing in the Great Lakes Regional, Miss Snowden placed first in Ohio. She will now compete in the National finals to be held prior to the General council of the Assemblies of God in Miami, Fla., Aug 14 and 15.

25 Years

June 17, 1998

FORT LORAMIE – When the Community Blood Center Bloodmobile visited Fort Loramie Tuesday, 193 people turned out to give blood. Many donors received special recognition for achievement in the Blood Bank Gallon Club. Most notably was Frank Turner of Fort Loramie who has now entered the 9-gallon club.

——-

NEW BREMEN – Progress on the restoration and preservation of the Miami-Erie Canal Corridor continues as the corridor authority prepares to meet with Ohio Bicentennial representatives and elected officials tentatively on June 23 to seek support for the project.

——-

Officials in some small towns and rural areas including those in Shelby County are wary of proposals to eliminate mayor’s courts and force some counties to consolidate their courts.

Mayor’s courts handle traffic and parking tickets and violations of city ordinances. Some legal observers believe they have outlived their usefulness.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community.