Seeing trucks up close

Thomas Ditchkus, 8, of Sidney, pops his head out of the Shelby County Sheriff Office’s Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle that was on display at the Ferguson Construction’s 9th Annual Touch-a-Truck on Saturday, June 17. Thomas is the son of Sean and Karra Ditchkus.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Thomas Ditchkus, 8, of Sidney, pops his head out of the Shelby County Sheriff Office’s Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle that was on display at the Ferguson Construction’s 9th Annual Touch-a-Truck on Saturday, June 17. Thomas is the son of Sean and Karra Ditchkus.