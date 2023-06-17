Sidney man arrested for son’s death

SIDNEY — A 21-year-old Sidney man has been charged with two counts of murder in the death of his three-year-old son.

According to a press release from Sidney Police Department Capt. Jerry Tangeman, Seth R. Mahoney, 21, of 1023 N. Main Ave., was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Shelby County Jail.

On Saturday, June 17, 2023, at approximately 2:24 a.m. Emergency Medical Services was summoned to 1023 N. Main Ave., Sidney, in regards to a child not breathing. Upon the arrival of law enforcement, a three-year-old boy was discovered recently deceased. Emergency treatment was administered and the child was transported to Wilson Health Hospital where the child was officially pronounced deceased. The child’s body was transferred to Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.

Sidney detectives responded to investigate the incident and to process the residence for evidence. The investigation along with the autopsy revealed facts that the child’s death was a result of multiple injuries both internal and external. As a result Mahoney was charged with two counts of murder as a result of the child’s death.

The boy’s name was not released by the police department.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sidney Police department at 937-498-2351 or Crime Stoppers at 937-492-8477 (TIPS).