Out of the past

125 Years

June 19, 1898

The Euterpe Club held its first public recital last evening in the home of N.C. DeWeese and wife. Participating in the program were: Mrs. P.F. Sarver, Mrs. W.F. Charters, Mrs. B.M. Donaldson, Mrs. Harry Roberts, Miss Lou Robertson, Jessie Ayers Wilson, Mrs. W.F. Bacon, Mrs. C.E. Tenney, Miss Jennie Hitchcock, and the Mandolin Club.

The annual commencement of Holy Angels Catholic school will be held at the church on Thursday evening. There are two graduates in the class this year, Misses Victoria Wagner and Loretta Kyle.

100 Years

June 19, 1923

Arrangements have been made for the re-opening of the Mall theatre on North Main avenue, which was purchased by the Majestic Theatre Co. several weeks ago. The theatre will show pictures afternoon and evening. It will be under the management of C.B. DeWeese, of the Majestic Theatre, who will manage both theatres.

Two special officers from the office of the state fire marshal arrived in Sidney last evening for an investigation as to the possible cause of the Klipstine lumber yard fire of Saturday morning and Farmers Exchange elevator fire early Sunday morning, both of which are believed to have been of incendiary origin.

Vince Simmons has been appointed as a member of the Sidney police force by Safety Director Morris. Simmons will take the place of officer Joe Lehman, who resigned several weeks ago.

75 Years

June 19, 1948

Sidney awoke early today to the bustling confusion of a bigtime circus unloading its 25-car train of railroad cars from the New York Central tracks on North street. The railroad circus arrived in town about 5:30 and unloading began shortly thereafter, with gaily-colored trucks and wagons proceeding to the Shelby county fairgrounds where tents were set up for shows this afternoon and tonight.

Equestrians within a radius of 100 miles were shining their boots and laying out their fanciest riding habits today, prior to participating in the western rodeo at the local fairgrounds Sunday afternoon. Co-chairman Harry Stang, of the Shelby County Saddle club, and Frank McColloch, of the Miami Horsemen’s Association, co-sponsors of the program, reported today a record field of entries.

50 Years

June 19, 1973

Sidney’s newest city street will be Industrial Drive in the Amos Industrial Park off Vandemark Road on the Former William Joslin farm. Work is being started on the new street by Sidney Excavating Co.

First occupant of the new park will be Sidney Printing and Publishing Co., publishers of the Sidney Daily News, Coin World, Linn’s Stamp News, Gun Week, World Coin and Numismatic Scrapbook.

Mrs. Richard Campbell, R.R. 3, Sidney, received her master’s degree in education from Wright State University June 10. She has been teaching second grade at Orange Township School.

Daughters of Mr. and Mrs. Richard E. Helmlinger, 849 S. Ohio Ave., were among area students graduating from college.

Miss Margaret Ann Helmlinger was graduated June 14 from Community Hospital School of Nursing, Springfield. Miss Helmlinger will join the staff at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland, as a registered nurse, June 25.

Miss Joe Ellen Helmlinger received her BS degree in Home Economics and journalism June 8 at Ohio State University, Columbus. Miss Helmlinger has accepted a position as women’s editor for the Edwardsville Intelligencer, Edwardsville, Ill.

25 Years

June 19, 1998

CHICAGO – Saying most smokers want to quit and could do so if nicotine wasn’t keeping them hooked, the American Medical Association called for the removal of nicotine from tobacco within five to ten years.

El Nino may be on the wane, but that doesn’t mean it is going out without a fight. Shortly after 2 a.m. today a severe storm roared through the area knocking down trees and cutting off power to hundreds of residents for several hours.

Children participating in a diving clinic offered by the city of Sidney at the Sidney Municipal Pool this week learned different diving techniques.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community.