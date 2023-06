Fairlawn won the Shelby County 2023 Junior High School softball championswhip by defeating Houston 9-7 in extra innings on June 16. Members of the championship team are bottom row: Aleigha Denise, Alexis Kinninger, Chloe Withrow, Avah Roediger and Daisy Vondenhuevel; and top row: Coach Richard Crosson, Makaylie Martin, Sophia Krepfle, Amara Dewberry, Ezra Alexander, Kandis Withrow, Callie Morris and Coach Elaina Crosson. Not pictured are Gabby Ruiz, AJ Barlow and Coach Jakkie Roediger.

