Out of the past

125 Years

June 20, 1898

The large barn of L.B. Carson, at Houston, was entirely destroyed by fire last evening. The contents, including a wagon, drill, 15 tons of hay, wheat, oats and a young calf, were destroyed. The loss is mostly covered by insurance. Cause of the fire is unknown.

——-

The citizens of Port Jefferson have within the past few weeks organized a band of eight pieces. The following persons have become members of the band: W.E. Baker, A.W. Hobby, Will Staley, T.S. Richeson, Charles Burns, Wade Cargill, Burt Cargill, and C. Smith.

——-

Charles C. Marshall has opened an office for the practice of law in the Frey building.

100 Years

June 20, 1923

The most disastrous wreck that has occurred on the Western Ohio in this area since the fatal crash near the infirmary a number of years ago, took place at the corner of Court street and Walnut avenue shortly before five o’clock this morning. As a result, one man is dead and two others were injured, when a freight train of six cars and a motor unit ran wild down Fair avenue hill, then across Walnut street, and jumped the track at the Court street intersection. The cars piled up against a double house in the northeast corner of the intersection. The occupants of the house escaped injury.

——-

Secretary of State Brown’s office today announced the incorporation of the Sidney Recreation Company of Sidney, with a capital stock of $30,000. The incorporators are: Cable Wagner, H.A. Dunham, E.A. Schrider, A.C. Getz, Ben D. Higgins, C.H. Vandegrift, H.E. Van Cleve, J.E. Leymaster and J.D. Barnes. The company will operate the country club.

75 Years

June 20, 1948

The central southern sections of Sidney bore the brunt of the tornadic rain, hail and wind storm shortly after 1 o’clock this afternoon. Winds variously estimated up to 60 and 70 mph hurled rain and hail in front of it to shatter beautiful trees within the area feeling the heavy blow. Although there were no early reports of injuries, utilities suffered heavily from falling trees and broken limbs. Three cars parked on the north side of the square were damaged by falling limbs, while streets throughout the downtown area were flooded by the downpour too great for the sewer system to handle.

——-

Two Sidney Boy Scouts, Bert G. Dickas and Thomas Tompkins, of Sidney troop 95, will join 10 other scouts from the Miami Valley Council in Dayton tomorrow afternoon to leave for Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico.

——-

Sidney was circus-minded Friday as residents turned out in large numbers to greet the first railroad circus to come here in 25 years. Officials of the Dailey Brothers circus reported they recorded in Sidney their second largest attendance of the year. Wheeling, W.Va., holds the seasonal record for the largest attendance attracted to the show. The circus moved to Greenville during the night

50 Years

June 20, 1973

Mrs. Sherman Bray, last year’s president of the Eagles Auxiliary, and Mrs. Walter Elsner, membership director, received their triple quota pins and certificates when the Monday meeting being was held. The awards were presented by Mrs. Melvin Stengel, president.

——-

Reports of a funnel cloud sighting, power outages in Shelby County and others of property damage and a lightening strike, accompanied Tuesday night’s thunderstorm.

The National Weather Service on Dayton reported to received a report of a funnel cloud sighting east of Sidney, Tuesday at 8 p.m. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report of a funnel cloud sighting in the Russell-Kuther Roads area.

——-

General Warehousing, Inc., Vandemark Road, has become the second purchaser of a parcel in the recently developed Amos Industrial Park.

The tract was purchased for future expansion of the firm, according to Paul Long Jr., executive vice president. He said construction of a facility on the site was not immediately foreseen.

25 Years

June 20, 1998

ANNA – Heather L. Buehler, daughter of Molly and Gary Buehler of Anna and the Co-valedictorian of the 1998 Anna High School graduating class, has received the Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Award. The award was presented to Buehler at the May meeting of the Educational Service Center Superintendents at the Radisson Hotel in Columbus.

——-

LONDON – As his 16th birthday approaches, Prince William feels some of the attention he is getting from Britain’s press is just too personal.

After Princess Diana died in a car crash while paparazzi pursued her, the British press pledged to respect the privacy of William, her eldest son, and his brother, 13-year-old Harry.

——-

NEW KNOXVILLE – First United Church of Christ was the setting where a navy blue calico quilt of six-pointed stars accented in rose pink sashing was displayed on Sunday.

The quilt will be auctioned at the July 4th celebration in New Knoxville Park, to benefit Auglaize County Courthouse custodian Priscilla Ankerman, who attends the church.

