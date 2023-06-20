Community Resource Officer, Brice Stewart, teaches safety to kids from throughout Shelby County on Monday, June 19. The four day program called Safety Town/Rad Kids is being held at the Sidney Police Department and is open to all kids ages 5-7 years old. The students will be taught things such as pool and fire safety and also how to recognize and resist a potentially harmful person that they may encounter.
Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News
