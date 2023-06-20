Vonderhaar

Shelby Oaks Senior League

SIDNEY — Shelby Oaks Senior League Monday morning play on June 12 was a 9 hole calcutta format with a blind partner draw by Rob Fridley. Winners were Fred Smith-Don Sherman with a combined score of 65. Second was Dave Bell-Greg-Greg Whitsett with a score of 60. Tied for third was Bob Card-Dan Swiger, and Steve Davidson-John Minnear with a score of 59. Fifth place was Phil Jones-Jeff Schulze with a score of 58.

Vonderhaar named to academic team

WESTERVILLE — Baldwin Wallace University spring sports student-athletes have been named to the 2023 Spring Academic All-Ohio Athletic Conference team.

Luke Vonderhaar, who is a senior baseball player, was named to the team. He is majoring in accounting an had a 3.976 GPA.

In order to be selected as Academic All-OAC, a student-athlete must be a sophomore or higher in class standing, maintain varsity status and have at least a 3.5 cumulative GPA. A student-athlete may only receive Academic All-OAC on three occasions.

The 74 student-athletes include 13 from women’s track and field, 12 from baseball, nine each from men’s lacrosse and men’s track and field, seven from women’s lacrosse, six from women’s tennis, five each from men’s tennis and softball and four each from men’s golf and women’s golf

Of the 74 selections, 19 are three-time Academic All-OAC student-athletes, 20 are repeat selections and 35 garner their first selection.