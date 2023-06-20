Workforce Partnership awards inaugural scholarships

SIDNEY — Workforce Partnership (WP) of Shelby County has announced the recipients of its inaugural certificate and college-bound scholarships totaling $6,000. These awards are an example of supporting and connecting our local graduates as they pursue their future careers.

Two of the criteria required for eligibility include being enrolled in a school district located in Shelby County and pursuing a certificate or degree in a career field that aligns with at least one of the organization’s industry partners. These scholarships are a deliverable that WP committed to when awarded the Ohio Industry Sector Partnership (ISP) grant.

The ISP grant recognizes workforce development organizations that are led by business leaders in a shared market region and who partner with education, economic development, and community organizations to address workforce issues.

The 2023 scholarship recipients include:

• Katrina Berning, a 2023 Fort Loramie graduate who will attend University of Cincinnati to study Business Administration;

• Lexee Brewer, a 2023 Sidney High School graduate who will attend Ohio Northern University to study Finance/Accounting;

• Grant Carity, a 2023 Anna High School graduate who will attend Hobart Welding Technical Institute;

• Colin Gasson, a 2022 Fort Loramie graduate who attends Purdue University and studies Mechanical Engineering Technology;

• Colten Gasson, a 2022 Fort Loramie graduate who attends Purdue University and studying Mechanical Engineering Technology;

• Kyle Low, a 2022 Houston High School graduate and employee at Kirk NationaLease who will attend University of Northwestern Ohio to study Diesel Mechanic Technology; and

• Nolan Merickel, a 2023 Houston High School graduate who will attend University of Northwestern Ohio to study Diesel Mechanic Technology.

“In Shelby County, WP works closely with industry and school districts to strategically promote workforce development and local career exploration that strives to attract talent after high school and college to fill our local jobs. We hope these recipients will come home to work after completing their training”, said Deb McDermott, executive director. Workforce Partnership represents 50 private industry companies with a mission to prepare the emerging workforce to fill local jobs.

To learn more about Workforce Partnership visit www.workforcepartner.co