Lincoln Whitt, right, 7, of Sidney, tosses a roll of toilet paper into a toilet to win a sucker at the 2023 Anna Homecoming on Saturday, June 17. Watching is Hope Squad member Aidan Russell, 17, of Sidney. The Hope Squad is a suicide prevention organization that operates at the Anna High School. Lincoln is the son of Chelsie and Eric Whitt. Russell is the son of Eric and Jodie Russell.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News