Kids walk with a banner at the start of the 2023 Anna Homecoming Parade on Saturday, June 17.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Anna Youth Wresting members throw candy during the 2023 Anna Homecoming Parade on Saturday, June 17.
Cooper McMillen, 3, of Troy, waves to people taking part in the 2023 Anna Homecoming Parade on Saturday, June 17. Cooper was in town visiting his grandparents Dod and Diane Noffsinger. Cooper is the son of Stephanie and Nick McMillen.
A Fill My Cup float drives past the Fill My Cup Cafe during the 2023 Anna Homecoming Parade on Saturday, June 17.
Will Inman performs in the Beer Tent at Anna Homecoming on Saturday, June 17.
Michael, left to right, and Kristen Soos watch their daughter, Emma Soos, 1, all of Anna, eat chips at the 2023 Anna Homecoming on Saturday, June 17.
Gus Larger, of Anna, mixes sauce into pulled pork at the 2023 Anna Homecoming on Saturday, June 17.
Lincoln Whitt, right, 7, of Sidney, tosses a roll of toilet paper into a toilet to win a sucker at the 2023 Anna Homecoming on Saturday, June 17. Watching is Hope Squad member Aidan Russell, 17, of Sidney. The Hope Squad is a suicide prevention organization that operates at the Anna High School. Lincoln is the son of Chelsie and Eric Whitt. Russell is the son of Eric and Jodie Russell.
Anna Homecoming Princess Ariauna Sharp, left, 7, of Sidney, stands with Anna Homecoming Queen Corrina Holtzapple, 16, of Anna, at the 2023 Anna Homecoming on Saturday, June 17. Marilyn and James Knief are Ariauna’s guardians. Ariauna is the daughter of the late Andrea Sharp. Holtzapple is the daughter of John and Jennfer Holtzapple.
A dog named Charlee beats the heat by laying under a bench at the 2023 Anna Homecoming Parade on Saturday, June 17 Charlee’s owner, Dominic Dumbra, far right, of Tipp City, came to watch his niece, Drea Scheele take part in the parade. Scheele was crowned Miss Congeniality.
The Anna High School Marching Rockets perform in the 2023 Anna Homecoming Parade on Saturday, June 17.
