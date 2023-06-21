FESTIVALS

Food, crafts, parades, children’s activities, games, contests, raffles, pageants, exhibits, live entertainment, car shows, rides.

GreatOhio Bicycle Adventure

Dates; June 17-24, 2023

Location: Event begins and ends at Ashtabula County Fairgrounds in Jefferson.

Maria Stein Country Fest

Date: June 23-25, 2023

Location: Shrine of the Holy Relics, St. Johns Road, Maria Stein

Contact: 567-890-8092

Website: http://www.mscountryfest.com/

Holy Angels Parish Picnic

Dates: June 23-24, 2023

Location: Lehman Catholic High School

Contact: Holy Angels, 937-498-2307

New Knoxville Independence Day Celebration

Date: June 23-24, 2023

Location: New Knoxville Community Park; Fireworks begin at 10:30 p.m. on June 24

Contact: Village of New Knoxville office 419-753-2160

Website: nkjuly4.com

Fort Loramie Liberty Days Festival

Dates: June 31- July 2, 2023

Location: Fort Loramie Youth Park

Website: https://www.fortloramie.com/

Kettlersville/Van Buren Fire Department Festival

Date: July 15, 2023, 3-8 p.m.

Location: Firehouse in Kettlersville

Contact: Fire Chief Jim Cain 937-498-1111

New Bremen Firemen’s Picnic

Date: July 21-22, 2023

Location: Crown Pavilion, New Bremen

Contact: Southwestern Auglaize Chamber of Commerce, 419-629-0313

Website: https://newbremen.com/firemenspicnic/

National Night Out

Date: Aug. 1, 2023, 5:30 p.m.

Location: Downtown Sidney

Lake Loramie State Park Fall Festival

Date: Sept. 15-17, 2023

Contact: 937-295-2011

Bremenfest

Dates: Aug. 11-13, 2023

Location: Downtown New Bremen

Contact: Southwestern Auglaize Chamber of Commerce, 419-629-0313

Website: www.bremenfest.com

St. Remy Russia Homecoming Festival

Dates: Sept. 1-3, 2023

Location: St. Remy Hall, 101 St. Remy St., Russia

Contact: St. Remy Church, 937-526-3437

Fryburg Homecoming

Date: Sept. 3, 2023, 4 p.m.

Location: St. John Catholic Church, Fryburg

German Heritage Days

Date: Sept. 22-23, 2023

Location: Canal Park, Fort Loramie

Website: www.fortloramie.com

New Bremen Pumpkinfest

Date: Sept. 22-23, 2023

Location: Crown Pavilion, New Bremen

Minster Oktoberfest

Dates: Sept. 29-Oct. 1, 2023

Location: Downtown Minster

Contact: Southwestern Auglaize Chamber of Commerce, 419-629-0313

Website: www.minsteroktoberfest.com

Buckeye Farm Antiques Show

Dates: May 26-28, 2023, 9 a.m. to dark

Location: Shelby County Fairgrounds

Contact: 937-726-2485

Jackson Center Community Days

Dates: June 2-5, 2023

Location: Jackson Center

Contact: Jackson Center Village Office, 937- 596-6314

Website: www.jacksoncenter.com

Botkins Carousel

Dates: June 9-11, 2023

Location: Downtown Botkins

Website: www.botkinscarousel.com

Versailles Poultry Days

Dates: June 9-11, 2023

Location: Versailles

Website: www.versaillespoultrydays.com

CHARITY WALKS

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County Rubber Duck and Duck n’ Run Races

Date: June 15, 2023

Location: Tawawa Park, Sidney

Duck race, 7:30 p.m. at Geib Pavilion

5K Walk/Run, 7 p.m. registration, 8:15 p.m. race begins

Contact: 937-492-7611

Website: www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org

American Cancer Society Relay for Life Shelby County

Date: Aug. 4, 2023; 5 p.m.

Location: Shelby County Courthouse

Website: www.relayforlife.org/ShelbyCounty

Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Date: Sept. 23, 2023

Location: Courtsquare in downtown Sidney

Contact: 937-610-7002, [email protected]

Website: act.alz.org

SPECIAL EVENTS

The Great Sidney Farmer’s Market

Dates: May 20 – Oct. 14 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Location: On the Court square in downtown Sidney

Contact: 937-658-6945, [email protected]

Website: www.sidneyalive.org

Shelby County Fair

Dates: July 23-29, 2023

Location: Shelby County Fairgrounds

Contact: 937-492-7385, [email protected]

Website: www.shelbycountyfair.com

National Night Out

Date: Aug. 1, 2023, 5:30 p.m.

Location: Courtsquare in downtown Sidney

Contact: 937-658-6945, [email protected]

Website: www.sidneyalive.org

Open Air Dinner

Date: Sept. 28, 2023 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Location: Shelby County Court Square

Contact: 937-658-6945, [email protected]

Website: www.sidneyalive.org

Paddles, Pedals and pints

Date: Aug. 12, 2023

Location: Great Miami Riverway trailhead in Tawawa Park for bike ride, canoe/kayak trip and more.

Contact: 937-658-6945, [email protected]

Website: www.sidneyalive.org

Downtown Chocolate Walk

Date: Oct. 13, 2023, 6 – 8 p.m. Tickets are required

Location: Downtown Sidney

Contact: 937-658-6945, [email protected]

Website: www.sidneyalive.org

Boos & Brews Fall Fest

Date: Oct. 14; From: 8 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Location: downtown Sidney

Coffee, costumes, trick-or-treat, and the last day of the Great Sidney Farmer’s Market. Stay tuned for more info!

Contact: 937-658-6945, [email protected]

Website: www.sidneyalive.org

Murder/Mystery Dinner Theatre

Date: Oct. 21, 2023 5:30 t0 9 p.m. Tickets are required

Location: Historic Sidney Theatre

Contact: 937-658-6945, [email protected]

Website: www.sidneyalive.org

Holiday Shop Hop

Date: Nov. 4-11, 2023

Location: downtown Sidney

Contact: 937-658-6945, [email protected]

Website: www.sidneyalive.org

Holiday Shop Hop

Date: TBA

Location: Minster, New Bremen and New Knoxville

Contact: Southwestern Auglaize Chamber of Commerce, 419-629-0313

Website: www.auglaize.org

Downtown Sidney Holiday Lights Grand Illumination

Date: Nov. 22, 2023 6 – 6:30 p.m.

Location: downtown Sidney

Contact: 937-658-6945, [email protected]

Website: www.sidneyalive.org

Annual Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk to End Hunger

Date: Nov. 23, 2023

Location; First Presbyterian Church, 202 N. Miami Ave., Sidney

Contact: 937-492-4597

Christmas of Yesterday/Winter Wonderland Parade

Date: Dec. 2, 2023

Location: Various locations in downtown Sidney.

Contact: 937-658-6945, [email protected]

Website: www.sidneyalive.org

Christmas in the Village

Dates: TBA

Location: Jackson Center

Contact: Village office, 937-596-6314

Jackson Center Community Days

Dates: May 30-June 2, 2024

Location: Carnival Square, Jackson Center

Contact: Village hall, 937-596-6314

Website: https://jacksoncenter.com/eventsforms/community-events/community-days

Botkins Carousel

Dates: June 7-9, 2024

Location: 208 N. Sycamore St., Botkins

Website: http://www.botkinscarousel.com/

Anna Homecoming

Dates: June 15-16, 2024

Location: Anna

Contact: 937-394-3751

Website: www.villageofannaoh.com