FESTIVALS
Food, crafts, parades, children’s activities, games, contests, raffles, pageants, exhibits, live entertainment, car shows, rides.
GreatOhio Bicycle Adventure
Dates; June 17-24, 2023
Location: Event begins and ends at Ashtabula County Fairgrounds in Jefferson.
Maria Stein Country Fest
Date: June 23-25, 2023
Location: Shrine of the Holy Relics, St. Johns Road, Maria Stein
Contact: 567-890-8092
Website: http://www.mscountryfest.com/
Holy Angels Parish Picnic
Dates: June 23-24, 2023
Location: Lehman Catholic High School
Contact: Holy Angels, 937-498-2307
New Knoxville Independence Day Celebration
Date: June 23-24, 2023
Location: New Knoxville Community Park; Fireworks begin at 10:30 p.m. on June 24
Contact: Village of New Knoxville office 419-753-2160
Website: nkjuly4.com
Fort Loramie Liberty Days Festival
Dates: June 31- July 2, 2023
Location: Fort Loramie Youth Park
Website: https://www.fortloramie.com/
Kettlersville/Van Buren Fire Department Festival
Date: July 15, 2023, 3-8 p.m.
Location: Firehouse in Kettlersville
Contact: Fire Chief Jim Cain 937-498-1111
New Bremen Firemen’s Picnic
Date: July 21-22, 2023
Location: Crown Pavilion, New Bremen
Contact: Southwestern Auglaize Chamber of Commerce, 419-629-0313
Website: https://newbremen.com/firemenspicnic/
National Night Out
Date: Aug. 1, 2023, 5:30 p.m.
Location: Downtown Sidney
Lake Loramie State Park Fall Festival
Date: Sept. 15-17, 2023
Contact: 937-295-2011
Bremenfest
Dates: Aug. 11-13, 2023
Location: Downtown New Bremen
Contact: Southwestern Auglaize Chamber of Commerce, 419-629-0313
Website: www.bremenfest.com
St. Remy Russia Homecoming Festival
Dates: Sept. 1-3, 2023
Location: St. Remy Hall, 101 St. Remy St., Russia
Contact: St. Remy Church, 937-526-3437
Fryburg Homecoming
Date: Sept. 3, 2023, 4 p.m.
Location: St. John Catholic Church, Fryburg
German Heritage Days
Date: Sept. 22-23, 2023
Location: Canal Park, Fort Loramie
Website: www.fortloramie.com
New Bremen Pumpkinfest
Date: Sept. 22-23, 2023
Location: Crown Pavilion, New Bremen
Minster Oktoberfest
Dates: Sept. 29-Oct. 1, 2023
Location: Downtown Minster
Contact: Southwestern Auglaize Chamber of Commerce, 419-629-0313
Website: www.minsteroktoberfest.com
Buckeye Farm Antiques Show
Dates: May 26-28, 2023, 9 a.m. to dark
Location: Shelby County Fairgrounds
Contact: 937-726-2485
Jackson Center Community Days
Dates: June 2-5, 2023
Location: Jackson Center
Contact: Jackson Center Village Office, 937- 596-6314
Website: www.jacksoncenter.com
Botkins Carousel
Dates: June 9-11, 2023
Location: Downtown Botkins
Website: www.botkinscarousel.com
Versailles Poultry Days
Dates: June 9-11, 2023
Location: Versailles
Website: www.versaillespoultrydays.com
CHARITY WALKS
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County Rubber Duck and Duck n’ Run Races
Date: June 15, 2023
Location: Tawawa Park, Sidney
Duck race, 7:30 p.m. at Geib Pavilion
5K Walk/Run, 7 p.m. registration, 8:15 p.m. race begins
Contact: 937-492-7611
Website: www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org
American Cancer Society Relay for Life Shelby County
Date: Aug. 4, 2023; 5 p.m.
Location: Shelby County Courthouse
Website: www.relayforlife.org/ShelbyCounty
Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Date: Sept. 23, 2023
Location: Courtsquare in downtown Sidney
Contact: 937-610-7002, [email protected]
Website: act.alz.org
SPECIAL EVENTS
The Great Sidney Farmer’s Market
Dates: May 20 – Oct. 14 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Location: On the Court square in downtown Sidney
Contact: 937-658-6945, [email protected]
Website: www.sidneyalive.org
Shelby County Fair
Dates: July 23-29, 2023
Location: Shelby County Fairgrounds
Contact: 937-492-7385, [email protected]
Website: www.shelbycountyfair.com
Open Air Dinner
Date: Sept. 28, 2023 5:30 to 9 p.m.
Location: Shelby County Court Square
Contact: 937-658-6945, [email protected]
Website: www.sidneyalive.org
Paddles, Pedals and pints
Date: Aug. 12, 2023
Location: Great Miami Riverway trailhead in Tawawa Park for bike ride, canoe/kayak trip and more.
Contact: 937-658-6945, [email protected]
Website: www.sidneyalive.org
Downtown Chocolate Walk
Date: Oct. 13, 2023, 6 – 8 p.m. Tickets are required
Location: Downtown Sidney
Contact: 937-658-6945, [email protected]
Website: www.sidneyalive.org
Boos & Brews Fall Fest
Date: Oct. 14; From: 8 a.m.- 2 p.m.
Location: downtown Sidney
Coffee, costumes, trick-or-treat, and the last day of the Great Sidney Farmer’s Market. Stay tuned for more info!
Contact: 937-658-6945, [email protected]
Website: www.sidneyalive.org
Murder/Mystery Dinner Theatre
Date: Oct. 21, 2023 5:30 t0 9 p.m. Tickets are required
Location: Historic Sidney Theatre
Contact: 937-658-6945, [email protected]
Website: www.sidneyalive.org
Holiday Shop Hop
Date: Nov. 4-11, 2023
Location: downtown Sidney
Contact: 937-658-6945, [email protected]
Website: www.sidneyalive.org
Holiday Shop Hop
Date: TBA
Location: Minster, New Bremen and New Knoxville
Contact: Southwestern Auglaize Chamber of Commerce, 419-629-0313
Website: www.auglaize.org
Downtown Sidney Holiday Lights Grand Illumination
Date: Nov. 22, 2023 6 – 6:30 p.m.
Location: downtown Sidney
Contact: 937-658-6945, [email protected]
Website: www.sidneyalive.org
Annual Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk to End Hunger
Date: Nov. 23, 2023
Location; First Presbyterian Church, 202 N. Miami Ave., Sidney
Contact: 937-492-4597
Christmas of Yesterday/Winter Wonderland Parade
Date: Dec. 2, 2023
Location: Various locations in downtown Sidney.
Contact: 937-658-6945, [email protected]
Website: www.sidneyalive.org
Christmas in the Village
Dates: TBA
Location: Jackson Center
Contact: Village office, 937-596-6314
Jackson Center Community Days
Dates: May 30-June 2, 2024
Location: Carnival Square, Jackson Center
Contact: Village hall, 937-596-6314
Website: https://jacksoncenter.com/eventsforms/community-events/community-days
Botkins Carousel
Dates: June 7-9, 2024
Location: 208 N. Sycamore St., Botkins
Website: http://www.botkinscarousel.com/
Anna Homecoming
Dates: June 15-16, 2024
Location: Anna
Contact: 937-394-3751
Website: www.villageofannaoh.com