ARTS AND CULTURE

Performances, exhibits, workshops, films, lectures and tours for all ages connect area residents to their community, their nation and their world.

Country Concert

Wednesday, July 5, 2023: camper party: Alex Miller, 5:30 p.m., country club saloon stage; Lauren Watkins, 7 p.m., country club saloon stage; Dillon Carmichael, 8:30 p.m., country club saloon stage; Drake Milligan, 10 p.m., country club saloon stage.

Thursday, July 6, 2023: Ben Burgess, 3 p.m., country club saloon stage; Blackhawk, 4 p.m., main stage; Cooper Alan, 5 p.m., country club saloon stage; Leah Crose, 5 p.m., homegrown honky tonk stage; Carly Pearce, 6 p.m., main stage; Warren Zeiders, 7 p.m., country club saloon stage; JD Legends GTG Winner, 7 p.m. homegrown honky tonk stage; Jon Pardi, 8 p.m., main stage; Drew Green, 9:15 p.m., country club saloon stage; Blake Tyler, 9:15 p.m. homegrown honky tonk stage; Tim McGraw, 10 p.m., main stage.

Friday, July 7, 2023: USA Karaoke Final, 3 p.m., country club saloon stage; Elle King, 4 p.m., main stage; Tyler Booth, 5 p.m., country club saloon stage; Derek Alan, 5 p.m., homegrown honky tonk stage; Jordan Davis, 6 p.m., main stage; Chase Matthew, 7 p.m. country club saloon stage; Jamie Baxter, 7 p.m., homegrown honky tonk stage; Brothers Osborne, 8 p.m., main stage; Pillbox Patti, 9:15 p.m., country club saloon stage; Anthony Mossburg, 9:15 p.m., homegrown honky tonk stage; Dierks Bentley, 10 p.m., main stage.

Saturday, July 8, 2023: Zach Top, 1 p.m., country club saloon stage; Priscilla Block, 2 p.m., main stage; Chase McDaniel, 3 p.m., country club saloon stage; Ernest, 4 p.m., main stage; Huntergirl, 5 p.m., country club saloon stage; Shannon Clark & The Sugar, 5 p.m., homegrown honky tonk stage; Tracy Lawrence, 6 p.m., main stage; Bailey Zimmerman, 7 p.m., country club saloon stage; Kevin McCoy, 7 p.m., homegrown honky tonk stage; Jelly Roll, 8 p.m., main stage; Ashley Cooke, 9:15 p.m., country club saloon stage; Simba Jordan, 9:15 p.m., homegrown honky tonk stage; Luke Bryan, 10 p.m., main stage.

Location: Hickory Hill Lakes, 7103 state Route 66, Newport

Contact: 937-295-3000, [email protected]

Website: www.countryconcert.com

Gateway Arts Council

Sept. 1 to Oct. 6: Bad Art by Good People, Gateway Arts Council Gallery

October 2023 – Bad Art Auction The Palazzo, Botkins

Nov. 5, 2023- The Guess Who; Tickets can be purchased at 937-498-2787/ Gatewayartscouncil.org

Dec. 3, 2023 – Brass Transit; Tickets can be purchased at 937-498-2787/ Gatewayartscouncil.org

Feb. 25, 2024 – The 3 Redneck Tenors; Tickets can be purchased at 937-498-2787/ Gatewayartscouncil.org

March 2024 – Spring Fling Fine Art Exhibit – Gateway Arts Council Gallery

April 27, 2024 – Nathan Osmond; Tickets can be purchased at 937-498-2787/ Gatewayartscouncil.org

April 2024 – Princess Ball

Location: 216 N. Miami Ave.

Contact: 937-498-2787

Website: www.gatewayartscouncil.org

Historic Sidney Theatre

Contact: 937-498-1921

Website: www.sidneytheatre.org

Lock One Community Arts

Oct. 8, 2023, 3 p.m.; The Everly Set

Nov. 12, 2023, 3 p.m.; Mike Super — Magic & Illusion Third Time’s A Charm

Dec. 3, 2023, 3 p.m.; The Four C Notes

March 17, 2024, 3 p.m.; Buckets N Boards

April 7, 2024, 3 p.m.; Amberley Beatty as Patsy Cline

Location: James F. Dicke Auditorium in New Bremen High School, 901 E. Monroe St., New Bremen

Contact: 567-356-2048, [email protected]

Website: www.lockonearts.org

Shelby County Historical Society

July 15, Aug. 19, Sept. 16, Oct. 21, 2023

Third Saturday of the month, 5 to 7 p.m. – Cruise Sidney

Join us for a nostalgic look back at the joy of driving. Getting behind the wheel, driving slowly, hoping to see and be seen; those are the goals of our Cruise Sidney. The Route: Main Ave., to Russell Road to Wapak Ave., to Ohio Ave., down to the Big Four Bridge, back up Main Ave. Jump in at any place on the route, there is no starting point.

Don’t forget TAM 105.5 will be taking requests for your driving pleasure! 937-498-1055

June 15, 2023 – 24th Annual Graceland Cemetery Tour, 8 p.m.

June 24, 2023 – Tawawa Park’s 75th Anniversary Cruise-In, noon to 4 p.m.

This is our sixth anniversary of the Cruise-In during the 75th anniversary of the opening of Tawawa Park. Cars and motorcycles welcome. Registration opens at 10 a.m. Free and open to the public.

Tawawa Park, 12 Tawawa Park Dr., Sidney.

July 13, 2023 – 7th Annual Afternoon Tea at the Ross Historical Center, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Ticket required! $20 – members, $22 – non-members

Tickets are available at The Ross Historical Center, 201 N. Main Ave., Sidney.

Aug. 17, 2023 – Men’s Luncheon at the Ross Historical Center, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Ticket required! $20 – members, $22 – non-members

Tickets are available at The Ross Historical Center, 201 N. Main Ave., Sidney.

Sept. 21, 2023 – “Happy 100th Birthday Big Four Bridge” Program by Rich Wallace at the Ross Historical Center, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11-12, 2023 – 16th Annual Downtown Ghost Tour

Don’t be surprised as we walk the streets of downtown Sidney if we are joined by past residents waiting to share their stories. Tickets required – $10 members, $12 non-members, $8 students K-12

Meeting place TBD

Dec. 2, 2023 – Christmas of Yesteryear, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ross Historical Center

Join us for our 24th Christmas of Yesteryear!

Santa will be available for photos. Decorate a gingerbread house, make an ornament and enjoy popcorn and chestnuts roasted on an open fire! This event is free and open to the public.

Dec. 16, 2023 – Wreaths Across America at Graceland Cemetery

Contact: 937-498-1653, [email protected]

Website: www.shelbycountyhistory.org

Shelby County Libraries

Art exhibits, book signings, lectures, and other activities TBA

Locations: Amos Memorial, 230 E. North St., Sidney; Anna Community, 304 N. Second St.; Philip Sheets Family Botkins Branch, 109 E. Lynn St.; Jackson Center Memorial Branch, 205 S. Linden; AJ Wise-Fort Loramie Branch, 300 E. Park St.; Russia Branch, 200 Raider St.

Contact: 937-492-8354

Website: shelbyco.lib.oh.us

Sidney Auto-vue Drive-In

1409 Fourth St., Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: 937-492-5909

Website: http://www.sidneyautovue.com/

FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/sidneyautovuedrivein/

Sidney Civic Band

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: downtown Sidney on the North side of the Courtsquare All shows are free. In the event of rain, the concert will be canceled.

June 23, 2023

June 30, 2023

July 7, 2023

July 14, 2023

July 21, 2023

Dec. 10, 2023: Annual Christmas Concert, 3 p.m., at the Connection Point Church of God on Campbell Road.

In case of bad weather, concerts will be held at The Connection Point Church of God on Campbell Road, unless otherwise announced.

Kathy McIntosh, director

Website: www.facebook.com/SidneyCivicBand

Sidney Dance Company

Performances TBA

Contact: 937-492-3767

Website: sidneydancecompany.org