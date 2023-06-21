Chase ends with crash

A suspect is taken away at around 5 p.m. to a waiting ambulance by Sidney firefighters after the suspect led Sidney police on a high speed chase which ended on the 1200 block of Spruce Ave.. The suspect was driving a Ford pickup truck when they struck a pickup truck parked in a driveway on Spruce Avenue. The suspect then struck a tree in front of the house where the parked pickup truck was located. The suspect continued down Spruce Avenue for a little longer before coming to a stop partially over a curb.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News