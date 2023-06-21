Population history:
2020: 20,320, including 19,317 residents of Sidney
2010: 21,221, including 20,337 residents of Sidney
2000: 1,223
1990: 1,495
1980: 1,679
1970: 1,558
1960: 983
Township size: 9.6 square miles.
Location within county: Central, includes Sidney.
Communities within township: Sidney.
Fire protection: Sidney Fire Department.
Rescue service: Sidney Rescue Squad.
Zoning: Township.
Points of interest: Numerous locations and recreational sites.
Township building: 427 Fourth Ave., Sidney, OH 45365, 937-492-5151. Fax: 937-492-9191.
Trustees: Todd Ratermann, Jim Gaier and Thomas Kinninger.
Fiscal Officer: Sally Wood.
Zoning Officer: Rick Paulus.
Meeting schedule: Third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m.