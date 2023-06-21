Ohio Living Dorothy Love resident Mary Moyer attends the Dorothy Love Golf Cart Rally with her dog Minnie. Residents dressed up golf carts and drove them in a parade through the Dorothy Love courtyard.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Population history:

2020: 20,320, including 19,317 residents of Sidney

2010: 21,221, including 20,337 residents of Sidney

2000: 1,223

1990: 1,495

1980: 1,679

1970: 1,558

1960: 983

Township size: 9.6 square miles.

Location within county: Central, includes Sidney.

Communities within township: Sidney.

Fire protection: Sidney Fire Department.

Rescue service: Sidney Rescue Squad.

Zoning: Township.

Points of interest: Numerous locations and recreational sites.

Township building: 427 Fourth Ave., Sidney, OH 45365, 937-492-5151. Fax: 937-492-9191.

Trustees: Todd Ratermann, Jim Gaier and Thomas Kinninger.

Fiscal Officer: Sally Wood.

Zoning Officer: Rick Paulus.

Meeting schedule: Third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m.

