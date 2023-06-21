Population history:
2020: 1,988
2010: 1,991
2000: 1,972
1990: 1,762
1980: 1,808
1970: 1,431
1960: 1,280
Township size: 31.3 square miles.
Location within county: West of Sidney.
Communities within township: Newport and Oran.
Fire protection: Fort Loramie Fire Department.
Rescue service: Fort Loramie Rescue Squad.
Zoning: Township.
Points of interest: Country Concert in the Hills each July.
Township building: 3494 Elm St., Newport (Fort Loramie), OH 45845, 937-726-4287.
Trustees: Vernon Ahrns, Joe Benanzer and Robert Siegel.
Fiscal Officer: Jennifer L. Frilling.
Zoning Officer: Frank Langenkamp.
Meeting schedule: First Monday of each month at 7 p.m. in Newport.