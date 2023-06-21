Population history:
2020: 3,451, including 890 residents of Anna and 1,160 residents of Botkins
2010: 3,477, including 2,114 residents of Botkins
2000: 1,371
1990: 1,132
1980: 1,071
1970: 1,087
1960: 1,017
Township size: 36 square miles.
Location within county: North central.
Communities within township: Botkins and Rhine.
Fire protection: Botkins Volunteer Fire Department.
Rescue service: Anna Rescue Squad.
Zoning: Township.
Township building: 205 W. South St., Botkins OH 45306, 937-538-7208.
Trustees: Joshua Meyer, Michael Stewart and Ted Zimpfer.
Fiscal Officer: Tisha L. Wannemacher.
Zoning Officer: Mark Elsass.
Meeting schedule: Fourth Monday of the month. At 7 p.m. January-March and October-December; at 8 p.m. April-September.