Kent State Associate Professor Metin Eren, of Stow, shows images of the Clovis points found at the Mielke site in Botkins. Eren talked about the importance of the Mielke site where stone tools have been found from humans that used the area as a meeting place 13,600-years-ago.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Population history:

2020: 3,451, including 890 residents of Anna and 1,160 residents of Botkins

2010: 3,477, including 2,114 residents of Botkins

2000: 1,371

1990: 1,132

1980: 1,071

1970: 1,087

1960: 1,017

Township size: 36 square miles.

Location within county: North central.

Communities within township: Botkins and Rhine.

Fire protection: Botkins Volunteer Fire Department.

Rescue service: Anna Rescue Squad.

Zoning: Township.

Township building: 205 W. South St., Botkins OH 45306, 937-538-7208.

Trustees: Joshua Meyer, Michael Stewart and Ted Zimpfer.

Fiscal Officer: Tisha L. Wannemacher.

Zoning Officer: Mark Elsass.

Meeting schedule: Fourth Monday of the month. At 7 p.m. January-March and October-December; at 8 p.m. April-September.

