Population history:

2020: 3,316, including 622 residents of Anna and 983 residents of Sidney

2010: 3,371, including 1,391 residents of Anna

2000: 1,773

1990: 1,602

1980: 1,423

1970: 920

1960: 727

Township size: 27 square miles.

Location within county: Central, north of Sidney.

Communities within township: Anna and Swanders.

Fire protection: Anna Fire Department.

Rescue service: Anna Rescue Squad.

Zoning: Township.

Cemeteries: Pearl Cemetery, 11095 County Road 25A N., Sidney, OH 45365, 937-497-7899.

Points of interest: Honda of America Engine Plant.

Township building: 11095 County Road 25A North, Sidney, OH 45365, 937-497-7899.

Trustees: Alex Berner, Alan Michael and Roger Schulze.

Fiscal Officer: Deb Bodenmiller.

Zoning Officer: Jason Schaffner.

Meeting schedule: First Tuesday of the month at 7:30 p.m at the Franklin Township Building.