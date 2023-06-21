Population history:
2020: 3,316, including 622 residents of Anna and 983 residents of Sidney
2010: 3,371, including 1,391 residents of Anna
2000: 1,773
1990: 1,602
1980: 1,423
1970: 920
1960: 727
Township size: 27 square miles.
Location within county: Central, north of Sidney.
Communities within township: Anna and Swanders.
Fire protection: Anna Fire Department.
Rescue service: Anna Rescue Squad.
Zoning: Township.
Cemeteries: Pearl Cemetery, 11095 County Road 25A N., Sidney, OH 45365, 937-497-7899.
Points of interest: Honda of America Engine Plant.
Township building: 11095 County Road 25A North, Sidney, OH 45365, 937-497-7899.
Trustees: Alex Berner, Alan Michael and Roger Schulze.
Fiscal Officer: Deb Bodenmiller.
Zoning Officer: Jason Schaffner.
Meeting schedule: First Tuesday of the month at 7:30 p.m at the Franklin Township Building.