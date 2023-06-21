The center of health care in the county is Wilson Health, a non-profit, independent, community hospital founded in 1930. Located in Sidney, Wilson Health serves a geographic area encompassing towns in primarily Shelby County but also communities in Miami, Auglaize, Logan and Darke counties. Offering a wide array of inpatient, outpatient and specialty services, Wilson Health is licensed for 90 beds and is fully-accredited by The Healthcare Facilities Accreditation Program (HFAP). The hospital offers a quality medical staff of more than 200 physicians.
Key Wilson Health Phone Numbers:
General Information: 937-498-2311 or 800-589-9641
Behavioral Health: 937-498-5382
Cardiovascular Cath Lab: 937-494-5200
Diabetes Wellness Center: 937-494-5208
Family Birth Center: 937-498-5391
Foundation: 937-498-5540
Francis Women’s Center: 937-498-5533
Heart & Vascular: 937-492-3351 or 937-494-5988
Home Health & Hospice: 937-498-9335
Laboratory Services: 937-498-5312
Occupational Health: 937-492-7296
Physician Referral: 937-498-9464
Radiology/Imaging: 937-498-5336
Rehabilitation Services/Physical Therapy: 937-498-5332
Respiratory Therapy: 937-498-5305
Sports Medicine: 937-498-5548
Surgical Services: 937-498-5426
Urgent Care: 937-498-5334
Wilson Care LLC: 937-498-5513
Wilson Sleep Center: 937-498-5447
Anna Family Practice/Wilson Care: 104 Diamond Drive, Anna, 937-394-2900
In the event of an emergency, please call 911.
Websites: www.wilsonhealth.com
www.facebook.com/wilsonhospital
Shelby County health care facilities
Advanced Foot and Ankle Care
1000 W. Michigan St., Sidney
937-492-1211
Allergy and Asthma Centre of Dayton
634 N. Vandemark Road, Sidney
937-492-4600
Botkins Family Dental
208 W. State St., Botkins
937-693-8151
Community Blood Center
20 Lane St., Fort Loramie
937-295-3100
Compassionate Care of Shelby County
124 N. Ohio Ave., Sidney
937-492-9400
Dayton Pain Center/Wright Path Recovery
331 Sixth Ave., Sidney
937-497-9200
Dermatology Allergy General Physicians of Ohio
1000 W. Michigan St., Sidney
937-492-5110
Evers Dental Center
325 2nd Ave., Sidney
937-492-1790
Foot and Ankle Centers of Ohio
2097 W. Russell Road, Sidney
937-492-9094
Fort Loramie Chiropractic
27 N. Main St., Fort Loramie
937-295-2212
Fort Loramie Dental Center
20 S. Main St., Fort Loramie
937-897-9273
Fresenius Medical Care
1015 Fair Road, Sidney
937-498-0040
Gusching Orthodontics
9163 N. County Road 25A, Piqua
937-773-0792
Hometown Urgent Care
1540 W. Michigan St., Sidney
937-492-1961
Huffer Chiropractic
307 S. Main St., Jackson Center
937-596-6000
Jackson Center Family Care
805 E. Pike St., Jackson Center
937-596-0456
Jackson Center Family Clinic
602 Pike St., Jackson Center
937-596-6123
Joint Township District Memorial Hospital
200 St. Clair Ave., St. Marys
419-394-3335
Call a Nurse Program
888-910-3335
419-394-6132
Mary Rutan Hospital
205 E. Palmer Road, Bellefontaine
937-592-4015
Mercer County Community Hospital
800 W. Main St., Coldwater
419-678-2341
MidWest Ohio Dental Care
425 W. Russell Road, Sidney
937-492-2848
Mitchell Chiropractic Office
402 S. Ohio Ave., Sidney
937-492-2040
Monnin Chiropractic Clinic
430 S. Fourth Ave., Sidney
937-498-4052
New Bremen Eye Care
431 S. Washington St., New Bremen
419-629-3241
Ohio Vision
915 W. Michigan St., Sidney
937-492-8040
Orthopedic Associates SW Ohio
300 Third Ave, Sidney
937-710-9257
Piqua Foot Specialists
1564 Garbry Road, Piqua
937-773-2853
Primary EyeCare Associates
700 E. Park St., Fort Loramie
937-295-3307
Wilson Health Med. Group
1205 Fair Rd., Sidney
937-492-8431
Shelby Chiropractic Health Center Inc.
679 N. Vandemark Road, Sidney
937-497-8779
Shelby County Surgical Associates
915 W. Michigan St., Sidney
937-492-2094
Sidney Chiropractic Clinic
1640 Gleason St., Sidney
937-492-4681
Sidney Dental Associates
1465 N. Vandemark Road, Sidney
937-492-4598
Upper Valley Medical Center
3130 N. County Road 25-A, Troy
937-440-4000 or 800-838-8800
Valley Eye Institute
1118 Fairington Drive, Sidney
937-492-3755
Nursing homes
Ohio Living Dorothy Love
3003 W. Cisco Road
Sidney, OH 45365
Phone: 937-498-2391
Capacity: 209 units on campus including 52 houses, 68 apartments, 23 assisted living units, 18 rehab studios and 48 skilled nursing units.
Fair Haven Shelby County Home
2901 Fair Road
Sidney, OH 45365
Phone: 937-492-6900
Capacity: Nursing Center – 125 beds, 12 private rooms for therapy; United Way, Passport and Area Agency approved; Home Delivered Meals – 125 meals a day, Passport and Area Agency approved
Shelby Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation
705 Fulton St.
Sidney, OH 45365
Phone: 937-492-9591
Fax: 937-498-0529
Website: www.shelbysnf.com
Capacity: 50 beds
Momentus Health Care At Sidney
510 Buckeye Ave.
Sidney, OH 45365
Phone: 937-492-3171
Capacity: 51 beds
Landings of Sidney – capacity needed
1150 W. Russell Road
Sidney, OH 45365
Phone: 937-582-5089
Capacity: 64 units – 50 assisted living apartments and 14 special care units for residents with Alzheimer’s and other dementia
Elmwood Assisted Living of New Bremen
711 S. Walnut St.
New Bremen, OH 45869
Phone: 419-977-2711
Website: www.elmwoodcommunities.com
Capacity: 61 suites, 95 beds
Versailles Rehabilitation & Health Care Center
200 Marker Road
Versailles, OH 45380
Phone: 937-526-5570
Website: https://versaillesrehab.com/
Capacity: 112 beds
Pet care
Shelby County Animal Shelter
Shelby County Dog Warden Deputy Kelli Ward
Shelby County Animal Shelter, 610 Gearhart Road, Sidney, OH 45365
Phone: 937-498-7201
Fax: 937-498-4591
Email: [email protected]
Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to noon; closed Sunday.
Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation (SCARF)
P.O. Box 671, Sidney, OH 45365
Email: [email protected]
www.helpshelbycountyanimals.com
Shelby County Ohio Humane Society
P.O. Box 203, Sidney, OH 45365
Phone: 937-658-4520
https://www.facebook.com/shelbycountyohiohumanesociety/
Veterinarians
Tri-County Veterinary Service
3714 State Route 47
Sidney, OH 45365
Phone: 937-492-6536
16200 County Road 25A
Anna, OH 45302
Phone: 937-693-2131
www.tricountyvetservice.com
Woodland View Equine Services
11355 Ailes Road
Maplewood, OH 45340
Phone: 937-492-2451
www.woodlandviewequine.com
Community Veterinary Clinic
1200 W. Russell Road
Sidney, OH 45365
Phone: 937-492-6106
mycommunityveterinaryclinic.com
Flinn Veterinary Clinic
2240 Wapakoneta Ave.
Sidney, OH 45365
Phone: 937-492-3422
flinnvet.com
Bruns Animal Clinic
428 N. Greenlawn Ave.
Versailles, OH 45380
Phone: 937-526-4900
brunsanimalclinic.com
Boarding services
Countryside Boarding Kennel
17400 Fort Loramie-Swanders Road
Sidney, OH 45365
Phone: 937-492-7199
www.country-sideboardingkennel.com
Paws & Claws
16900 Fort Loramie-Swanders Road
Sidney, OH 45365
Phone: 937-726-3530
www.pawsandclawsboarding.com
Groomers
Alaina’s Paw Spa Pet Grooming
16378 County Road 25A
Anna, OH, 45302
Phone: 937-639-2100
Best Friends Pet Grooming
10955 Fair Road
Sidney, OH 45365
Phone: 937-492-3605
Linda’s Pet Parlor
10811 Tawawa-Maplewood Road
Sidney, OH 45365
Phone: 937-497-1554
Pet Palace Pet Grooming
12980 Ailes Road
Anna, OH 45302
937-773-6467
4 Paws Grooming Salon
428 N. Main St.
Sidney, OH 45365
Phone: 937-497-7297
Kat’s Canine Corner
60 E. Elm St.
Fort Loramie, OH 45845
Phone: 937-726-3088