ONGOING

• The Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center, 115 E. North St., Sidney, is open Monday-Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon.

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• The Pony Wagon Historical Museum, 510 Washington St., St. Paris, will be open from 1-4 p.m. on Sundays, July 9, July 23, Aug. 13, Aug. 27, Sept. 10, Sept. 24, Oct. 8 and Oct. 22

• Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held for children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Kinetics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Mommy & Me; Pre-School Gymnastics; Youth Gymnastics; Pre-Team Gymnastics; Acrobatic Gymnastics; Cheerleading classes; Tumbling classes; and Competitive Gymnastics Team. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Aquatics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Water Discovery/Exploration; Preschool Swim Lessons;Youth Swim Lessons; Competitive Swim Team; Adult Swim Lessons; and Private & Semi-private Lessons available. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• BNC’s Summer Camps are for kids entering grades Kindergarten through fifth. Camps run from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m., Monday – Friday. Topic for July camps is “Wildlife Mysteries,” with the choice of two weeks, July 10 – 14 or July 31 – Aug. 4. Dress for the weather as campers will spend a large amount of time outside for all camps. Cost is $75/child per camp for BNC Members or $100/child per camp for non-members. Call 937-698-6493 or email [email protected] to pre-register your child.

• CW Wood Products is the Brukner Nature Center’s featured monthly vendor. The featured products are wood pens and micro-vases. Both make great gifts for Father’s Day. Items will be available in the BNC Nature Shop until Friday, June 30. Prices range from $10 to $25 and a percentage of each sale will be donated back to BNC.

• BNC’s Stillwater Adventure River Float is for kids entering grades six through 12 in the fall. Parents may choose to pre-register their child for either Thursday, July 6, or Wednesday, July 19. Group will meet at Brukner Nature Center at 9:30 a.m. and pick-up will be at 1 p.m. at the BNC river location; life jackets and lunch are provided. Maximum of eight kids each day. Cost is $30/child for BNC members or $40/child for non-members. Call 937-698-6493 or email [email protected] to pre-register your child.

• The. Brukner Nature Center hopes your child can join them on Friday, July 28, from 7 – 9 p.m. for a fun evening of discovery and exploration as we learn more about our amazing wildlife. Remember to dress for the weather as a large amount of time will be spent outside. This is a drop-off program. Cost is $20/child for BNC members or $30/child for non-members. Call 937-698-6493 or email [email protected] to pre-register your child.

FRIDAY, JUNE 23

• Sidney Civic Band concert on courtsquare in downtown Sidney, at 7 p.m. will feature the Swing Era Band. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held at the Connection Point Church of God.

• The St. Marys Area Community Band concert “A Sousa Spectacular” at 7 p.m. in the Memorial High School Auditorium.

FRIDAY, JUNE 23-SATURDAY JUNE 24

• Holy Angels annual Parish Picnic will be held at Lehman Catholic High School campus. The festival, which benefits Holy Angels Catholic Church in Sidney, is scheduled for Friday, June 23, from 5-11 p.m. and Saturday, June 24, from 4-11 p.m. Admission to the Parish Picnic is free and the public is welcome.

• New Knoxville Independence Day Celebration, at New Knoxville Community Park. Open Friday from 5-midnight; and Saturday from 10 a.m.-11 p.m. For a schedule of events, visit https://nkjuly4.com/schedule/.

FRIDAY, JUNE 23-SUNDAY, JUNE 25

• Maria Stein Country Fest, held on the grounds of Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics, 2291 St. Johns Road, Maria Stein. Open Friday from 5-11 p.m.; Saturday from 8 a.m.-11 p.m.; and Sunday from 8 a.m.-11 p.m. For a schedule of events, visit https://sites.google.com/view/mscountryfest/schedule-of-events.

SATURDAY, JUNE 24

• Celebrate the 75th anniversary of Tawawa Park from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. with numerous activities organized by the Shelby County Historical Society. Some 50 craft and food vendors, a cruise-in, a nature walk, a history talk, music and rides in a vintage Model T Ford are all on tap. The historical society, the Rainbow Gardeners, the Shelby County Master Gardeners, the city of Sidney Tree Board, and the Council on Religious Education will offer a variety of crafts for children to make. Also for children, a kiddie drag race will feature battery-operated cars. The Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation (SCARF) will host a dog-watering station. Admission is free.

• The Great Sidney Farmer’s Market is held from 8 a.m. to noon at the Shelby County Court Square, 100 E. Court St., Sidney.

• The Greenville VFW is now sponsoring the Darke County Singles Dances. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the dance will be held from 8-11 p.m. Cover charge is $9 per person. The band will be Triple Nickle. Food will be available There will be a50/50 raffle, door prizes and instant tickets. Must be 21 years old to attend.

SATURDAY, JUNE 24-SUNDAY, JUNE 25

• Carillon Park Rail Festival in Dayton pulls into the station on Saturday, June 24, from 9:30 a.m.–5 p.m. and Sunday, June 25, from 11 a.m.–4 p.m. The event features $5 rides on the new full-sized Carillon Park Railroad, miniature train rides, model train displays from tiny N-track cars to elaborate G-gauge garden models, historical displays, rail vendors, unique railroad merchandise, indoor carousel rides, Carillon Park Concert Band performances, and much more. Admission is $14 for adults; $12 for seniors; $10 for children aged 3–17; and free for Dayton History members and children 2 and under.