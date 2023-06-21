Anna

www.anna.k12.oh.us

Superintendent: Andrew Bixler

1 McRill Way

Anna, OH. 45302

Phone: 937-394-2011

Fax: 937-394-7658

Board members: President Michelle Brunson, Vice President Adam Reiss, Blythe Egbert, Kurt Hoying and Mike Ambos.

Treasurer: Cathy Doseck

Board meets the second Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. in high school room No. 209.

Anna High School and Middle School

High School Principal: Joel Staudter

Middle School Principal: Derrick Purtee

Grades: 6-12

204 N. Second St.

Anna, OH. 45302

Phone: 937-394-2011

Anna Elementary School

Principal: Denise Johnson

Grades: K-5

607 N. Pike St.

P.O. Box 169

Anna, OH 45302

Phone: 937-394-2011

Botkins

www.botkins.k12.oh.us

Superintendent: Jeff McPheron

Middle School/High School Principal: Ryan Loy

Elementary Principal: Chris Abke

Board members: President Neil Boerger, Vice President Mark Goubeaux, Chris Monnin, Scott Bayless and Jason Wendel.

Treasurer: Jody Jones

Board meets the second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. in the high school Media Center.

Grades: K-12

404 E. State St.

P.O. Box 550

Botkins, OH 45306

Phone: 937-693-4241

Fax: 937-693-2557

Fairlawn

www.fairlawn.k12.oh.us

Superintendent: John Holtzapple

Sixth Grade to Twelfth Grade Principal: John Stekli

Kindergarten to Fifth Grade Principal: Sara Wagner

Board members: President Sarah Huelskamp, Vice President Natalie Sturm, Phil Groves, Mike Henman and Hope Abke.

Treasurer: Keith Doseck

Board meets the second Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m. in the Workforce Devemopment Hangar (media center) at the school.

Grades: K-12

18800 Johnston Road

Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: 937-492-5930

Fax: 937-492-8613

Fort Loramie

www.loramie.k12.oh.us

Superintendent: Dan Holland

575 Greenback Road

P.O. Box 26

Fort Loramie, OH 45845

Phone: 937-295-3931

Fax: 937-295-2758

Board members: President Vern Siegel, Vice President Lynn DeLoye, Brad Rethman, Lisa Ruhenkamp and Mike Siegel.

Treasurer: Janet Kemper

Board meets the third Monday of the month at 7 p.m. in high school Media Center.

Fort Loramie Junior High and High School

Principal: Kreg Hollenbacher

Grades: 7-12

600 E. Park St.

P.O. Box 290

Fort Loramie, OH 45845

Phone: 937-295-3342

Fort Loramie Elementary

Principal: Scott Rodeheffer

Grades: K-6

35 Elm St., P.O. Box 34

Fort Loramie, OH 45845

Phone: 937-295-2931

Hardin-Houston

www.houston.k12.oh.us

Superintendent: Ryan Maier

High School Principal: Jeffrey Judy

Assistant Principal/Athletic Director: Craig Knouff

Elementary School Principal: Sara Roseberry

5300 Houston Road

Houston, OH 45333

Phone: 937-295-3010

Fax: 937-295-3737

Board members: President Barri Grandey, Vice President Bill Clark, Brian Helman, Christine Helman and Jason Schaffer.

Treasurer: Amy Ayers

Board meets the third Monday of the month at 7 p.m. in the high school multi-media center/library.

Jackson Center

Grades K-12

www.jackson-center.k12.oh.us

Superintendent: Bill Reichert

Sixth through 12th Grade Principal: Jeff Reese

Pre-K through Fifth Grade Principal: Ginger Heuker

204 S. Linden St., Box 849

Jackson Center, OH 45334

High School phone: 937-596-6149

Elementary phone: 937-596-6053

Fax: 937-596-6490

Board of Education: President Brad Wren, Vice President Kristine Mullenhour, Julie DeVine, Matt Kohler and Kristen Davis.

Treasurer: Tony Meyer

Board meets the third Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the school.

Russia Local Schools

www.russiaschool.org

Superintendent: Steven Rose

Principal: Janel Slonkosky

100 School St.

Russia, OH 45363

Phone: 937-526-3156

Fax: 937-526-0045

Board members: President Chelsea Hoying, Vice President Josh Francis, Maria Hoehne, Doug Hoying and Jeff Prenger.

Treasurer: Mary Jean Borchers

Board meets the third Wednesday of the month at 8 p.m. in the high school library.

Sidney City Schools

www.sidney.k12.oh.us

Superintendent: Robert Humble

750 S. Fourth Avenue

Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: 937-497-2200

Fax: 937-497-2211

Board members: President Zach Bosslett, Vice President Greg Dickman, Nicki New, Robert Smith and Michele Lott.

Treasurer: Mike Watkins

Communications Coordinator: Tiffany Wildermuth, [email protected], direct: 937-494-2045

Board meets the third Monday of the month at the Board of Education Office at 6 p.m.

Sidney High School

Principal: Greg Snyder

Assistant Principals: Kevin Boerger and Wesley Hunsucker

Grades: 9-12

1215 Campbell Road

Sidney, OH 45365

Sidney High School Office: 937-497- 2238

Attendance Office: 937-497- 2245

Guidance Office: 937-494-2080

Athletic Office: 937-497-2243

Sidney Middle School

Principal: Gregg Johnson

Assistant Principals: Jesie Geuy and Chris Lucius

Grades: 5-8

980 Fair Road

Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: 937-497-2225

Fax: 937-497-2204

Northwood Intermediate School

Principal: Cristina Sanchez

Grades: 3-4

1152 St. Marys Ave.

Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: 937-497-2231

Fax: 937-497-2232

Emerson Primary School

Principal: Stephanie Klingshirn

Grades: K-2

901 Campbell Road

Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: 937-497-2261

Fax: 937-497-2262

Longfellow Primary School

Principal: Michelle Link

Grades: K-2

1250 Park St.

Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: 937-497-2264

Fax: 937-497-2263

Whittier Early Childhood Center

Director of Special Services: Beth Abbott

Grades: Preschool

425 Belmont St.

Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: 937-497-2275

Fax: 937-497-2276

Christian Academy Schools

www.caseagles.org

Head of School: Dick Dray

Board members: President Andrew Rogers, Secretary Rob Berryman, Vice President Bruce Toal, Treasurer Deborah Adkins, Jerome Keller and Kelinda Crawford.

The board meets the third Tuesday of the month at 2:30 p.m. via Zoom or in person.

Elementary Principal: Rusty Kirkpatrick

Director of Academics/Curriculum: Kristina Baughman

Grades: K-12

2151 Russell Road

Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: 937-492-7556

Fax: 937-492-5399

Holy Angels School

www.holyangelscatholic.com

Grades: K-8

Principal: Denise Stauffer

120 E. Water St.

Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: 937-492-9293

Members of the School Committee are:

President Kyle Goubeaux, Secretary Chad Sollmann, Lindsey Wion, Amy Rhoades, Lesli Higgins, Mike Bertke, Eric Wiliamson and Joe Vondehuevel. Adviser: Denise Stauffer, Leader: the Rev. Jarred Kohn.

Holy Angels Parish School Committee meets the first Monday of the month.

Lehman Catholic High School

www.lehmancatholic.com

President: Chris Knight

Principal: Veronica Gaier

2400 St. Marys Ave.

Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: Sidney, 937-498-1161, Piqua, 937-773-8747

Fax: 937-492-9877

Grades: 9-12

Board of Limited Jurisdiction meets the third Thursday of the month at 4 p.m. at the high school.

Board members: Chair Randy Sever, Vice Chair Tom Potts, Mike Earhart, George Atkinson, Kyle Goubeaux, Kate Lins, Mark Pride, Stacy Scott, Jim Sherry, Jason Siver and Tom Stein.

Upper Valley Career Center

www.uppervalleycc.org

Career and Technology Education for High School and Adults

Superintendent: Jason Haak

Treasurer: Anthony Fraley

Executive Director: Michelle Brunson

8811 Career Drive

Piqua, OH 45356-9294

Phone: 937-778-1980

Fax: 937-778-0103

Board of Education

President: Lee Harmon, Covington EVSD

Vice President: Bill Ankney, Sidney City Schools

Legislative Liaison: Maria Brewer, Bradford Schools

Board of Education: Dr. Robert Allen, Miami County ESC; Levi Fox, Troy City Schools; Eric Ditmer, Midwest Reg. ESC; Andy Hite, Piqua City Schools; Michele Lott, Sidney City Schools; Clint Bostick, Piqua City Schools; Randy Sailor, Midwest Reg. ESC; Joyce Reives, Troy City Schools; Jason Haak, Superintendent; and Anthony Fraley, Treasurer

Board meets the fourth Monday of the month at 6 p.m. in the Adams Board Room (excluding holidays).

Administration:

Executive Director, Michelle Brunson; Operations Director, Pat Gibson; Student Services Director, Matt Meyer; Adult Division Director, Duane Caudill; Technology Director, Jeff shaffer; Instructional Supervisor, Roger Voisard; Instructional Supervisor, Timothy Cordonnier; Instructiuonal Supervisor, Steve Verhoff; Instructional Supervisor, Ryan McCoart; and Discipline and Instructional Supervisor, Joe Davis.

Student Services and Community Relations:

Recruitment Coordinator, Andrew Snyder; Apprenticeship Coordinator, Tony Trapp; Career Placement Specialist, Naomi Baker; Student Assistance Center Coordinators, Sondra Schneider and Erika Butler; Student, Alumni & Assessment Coordinator, Terry McMenamin; Adult Enrollment Specialist, Roberta Jacobs and Public Relations Coordinator, Audrey Gutman.

Upper Valley Career Center Adult Division

Adult Technology Center

8901 Looney Road

Piqua, OH 45356

Phone: 937-778-1980

Fax: 937-778-9237

Industrial Training Supervisor: Wendell Meyers

(Advanced Manufacturing Maintenance/PLC Specialty, Precision Tooling & Machining,

HVAC & Refrigeration, Welding Fabrication and Allied Processes)

Customized Training Supervisor: Chad Tennant

Electrical Power Line Mechanic Program : John Sullivan

Phone: 513-933-3940

Health Science Center

8811 Career Drive

Piqua, OH 45356

Phone: 937-778-1980

Healthcare Program Coordinator: Amanda Davidson

(Practical Nursing Program and STNA)

Aspire

Garbry Conference and Learning Center

5 East State Route 36, Piqua, OH 45356

Phone: 937-778-1980

Aspire Program Director: Sarah Quick

(GED, ESOL, Test Readiness, and Adult Diploma Program)

Midwest Regional Educational Service Center (ESC)

https://www.mresc.org

Superintendent: Scott Howell

Governing Board members: President Janet Moore, Vice President Ryan Woolley, Connie Dyer, Dave Campbell, Eric Ditmer, Randall Sailor and James Bingham.

Treasurer: Keith Thomas

Board meetings are held on the third Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Meeting location is 1973 State Route 47 W., Bellefontaine, OH 43311.

Shelby County office:

129 E. Court St.

Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: 937-498-1354

Fax: 937-498-4850

Logan County office:

1973 State Route 47 W.

Bellefontaine, OH 43311

Phone: 937-599-5195

Fax: 937-599-1959

Shelby Hills Preschool

Wilma Valentine Childcare

www.shelbydd.org

Superintendent: Leigh Anne Wenning

1200 Children’s Home Road

Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: 937-497-8155

Fax: 937-498-0085

Also offered by Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities:

Service and Support Administration, Early Intervention, Community Education and Outreach.

PRESCHOOLS/CHILD CARES

Care-A-Lot Learning Center

108 E. South St.

Botkins, OH 45306

Phone: 937-693-3367

Kiddieland Preschool

1899 Wapakoneta Ave.

Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: 937-492-8454

CORS Head Start

www.councilonruralservices.org

1502 N. Main Ave.

Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: 937-492-8787

Shelby Hills Early Childhood Center

1200 Childrens Home Road

Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: 937-497-8155

Sidney Cooperative Nursery School

2220 N. Main Ave.

Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: 937-492-9744

YMCA Child Development Center

www.sidney-ymca.org

300 E. Parkwood Blvd.

Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: 937-498-2273