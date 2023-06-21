Anna
www.anna.k12.oh.us
Superintendent: Andrew Bixler
1 McRill Way
Anna, OH. 45302
Phone: 937-394-2011
Fax: 937-394-7658
Board members: President Michelle Brunson, Vice President Adam Reiss, Blythe Egbert, Kurt Hoying and Mike Ambos.
Treasurer: Cathy Doseck
Board meets the second Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. in high school room No. 209.
Anna High School and Middle School
High School Principal: Joel Staudter
Middle School Principal: Derrick Purtee
Grades: 6-12
204 N. Second St.
Anna, OH. 45302
Phone: 937-394-2011
Anna Elementary School
Principal: Denise Johnson
Grades: K-5
607 N. Pike St.
P.O. Box 169
Anna, OH 45302
Phone: 937-394-2011
Botkins
www.botkins.k12.oh.us
Superintendent: Jeff McPheron
Middle School/High School Principal: Ryan Loy
Elementary Principal: Chris Abke
Board members: President Neil Boerger, Vice President Mark Goubeaux, Chris Monnin, Scott Bayless and Jason Wendel.
Treasurer: Jody Jones
Board meets the second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. in the high school Media Center.
Grades: K-12
404 E. State St.
P.O. Box 550
Botkins, OH 45306
Phone: 937-693-4241
Fax: 937-693-2557
Fairlawn
www.fairlawn.k12.oh.us
Superintendent: John Holtzapple
Sixth Grade to Twelfth Grade Principal: John Stekli
Kindergarten to Fifth Grade Principal: Sara Wagner
Board members: President Sarah Huelskamp, Vice President Natalie Sturm, Phil Groves, Mike Henman and Hope Abke.
Treasurer: Keith Doseck
Board meets the second Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m. in the Workforce Devemopment Hangar (media center) at the school.
Grades: K-12
18800 Johnston Road
Sidney, OH 45365
Phone: 937-492-5930
Fax: 937-492-8613
Fort Loramie
www.loramie.k12.oh.us
Superintendent: Dan Holland
575 Greenback Road
P.O. Box 26
Fort Loramie, OH 45845
Phone: 937-295-3931
Fax: 937-295-2758
Board members: President Vern Siegel, Vice President Lynn DeLoye, Brad Rethman, Lisa Ruhenkamp and Mike Siegel.
Treasurer: Janet Kemper
Board meets the third Monday of the month at 7 p.m. in high school Media Center.
Fort Loramie Junior High and High School
Principal: Kreg Hollenbacher
Grades: 7-12
600 E. Park St.
P.O. Box 290
Fort Loramie, OH 45845
Phone: 937-295-3342
Fort Loramie Elementary
Principal: Scott Rodeheffer
Grades: K-6
35 Elm St., P.O. Box 34
Fort Loramie, OH 45845
Phone: 937-295-2931
Hardin-Houston
www.houston.k12.oh.us
Superintendent: Ryan Maier
High School Principal: Jeffrey Judy
Assistant Principal/Athletic Director: Craig Knouff
Elementary School Principal: Sara Roseberry
5300 Houston Road
Houston, OH 45333
Phone: 937-295-3010
Fax: 937-295-3737
Board members: President Barri Grandey, Vice President Bill Clark, Brian Helman, Christine Helman and Jason Schaffer.
Treasurer: Amy Ayers
Board meets the third Monday of the month at 7 p.m. in the high school multi-media center/library.
Jackson Center
Grades K-12
www.jackson-center.k12.oh.us
Superintendent: Bill Reichert
Sixth through 12th Grade Principal: Jeff Reese
Pre-K through Fifth Grade Principal: Ginger Heuker
204 S. Linden St., Box 849
Jackson Center, OH 45334
High School phone: 937-596-6149
Elementary phone: 937-596-6053
Fax: 937-596-6490
Board of Education: President Brad Wren, Vice President Kristine Mullenhour, Julie DeVine, Matt Kohler and Kristen Davis.
Treasurer: Tony Meyer
Board meets the third Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the school.
Russia Local Schools
www.russiaschool.org
Superintendent: Steven Rose
Principal: Janel Slonkosky
100 School St.
Russia, OH 45363
Phone: 937-526-3156
Fax: 937-526-0045
Board members: President Chelsea Hoying, Vice President Josh Francis, Maria Hoehne, Doug Hoying and Jeff Prenger.
Treasurer: Mary Jean Borchers
Board meets the third Wednesday of the month at 8 p.m. in the high school library.
Sidney City Schools
www.sidney.k12.oh.us
Superintendent: Robert Humble
750 S. Fourth Avenue
Sidney, OH 45365
Phone: 937-497-2200
Fax: 937-497-2211
Board members: President Zach Bosslett, Vice President Greg Dickman, Nicki New, Robert Smith and Michele Lott.
Treasurer: Mike Watkins
Communications Coordinator: Tiffany Wildermuth, [email protected], direct: 937-494-2045
Board meets the third Monday of the month at the Board of Education Office at 6 p.m.
Sidney High School
Principal: Greg Snyder
Assistant Principals: Kevin Boerger and Wesley Hunsucker
Grades: 9-12
1215 Campbell Road
Sidney, OH 45365
Sidney High School Office: 937-497- 2238
Attendance Office: 937-497- 2245
Guidance Office: 937-494-2080
Athletic Office: 937-497-2243
Sidney Middle School
Principal: Gregg Johnson
Assistant Principals: Jesie Geuy and Chris Lucius
Grades: 5-8
980 Fair Road
Sidney, OH 45365
Phone: 937-497-2225
Fax: 937-497-2204
Northwood Intermediate School
Principal: Cristina Sanchez
Grades: 3-4
1152 St. Marys Ave.
Sidney, OH 45365
Phone: 937-497-2231
Fax: 937-497-2232
Emerson Primary School
Principal: Stephanie Klingshirn
Grades: K-2
901 Campbell Road
Sidney, OH 45365
Phone: 937-497-2261
Fax: 937-497-2262
Longfellow Primary School
Principal: Michelle Link
Grades: K-2
1250 Park St.
Sidney, OH 45365
Phone: 937-497-2264
Fax: 937-497-2263
Whittier Early Childhood Center
Director of Special Services: Beth Abbott
Grades: Preschool
425 Belmont St.
Sidney, OH 45365
Phone: 937-497-2275
Fax: 937-497-2276
Christian Academy Schools
www.caseagles.org
Head of School: Dick Dray
Board members: President Andrew Rogers, Secretary Rob Berryman, Vice President Bruce Toal, Treasurer Deborah Adkins, Jerome Keller and Kelinda Crawford.
The board meets the third Tuesday of the month at 2:30 p.m. via Zoom or in person.
Elementary Principal: Rusty Kirkpatrick
Director of Academics/Curriculum: Kristina Baughman
Grades: K-12
2151 Russell Road
Sidney, OH 45365
Phone: 937-492-7556
Fax: 937-492-5399
Holy Angels School
www.holyangelscatholic.com
Grades: K-8
Principal: Denise Stauffer
120 E. Water St.
Sidney, OH 45365
Phone: 937-492-9293
Members of the School Committee are:
President Kyle Goubeaux, Secretary Chad Sollmann, Lindsey Wion, Amy Rhoades, Lesli Higgins, Mike Bertke, Eric Wiliamson and Joe Vondehuevel. Adviser: Denise Stauffer, Leader: the Rev. Jarred Kohn.
Holy Angels Parish School Committee meets the first Monday of the month.
Lehman Catholic High School
www.lehmancatholic.com
President: Chris Knight
Principal: Veronica Gaier
2400 St. Marys Ave.
Sidney, OH 45365
Phone: Sidney, 937-498-1161, Piqua, 937-773-8747
Fax: 937-492-9877
Grades: 9-12
Board of Limited Jurisdiction meets the third Thursday of the month at 4 p.m. at the high school.
Board members: Chair Randy Sever, Vice Chair Tom Potts, Mike Earhart, George Atkinson, Kyle Goubeaux, Kate Lins, Mark Pride, Stacy Scott, Jim Sherry, Jason Siver and Tom Stein.
Upper Valley Career Center
www.uppervalleycc.org
Career and Technology Education for High School and Adults
Superintendent: Jason Haak
Treasurer: Anthony Fraley
Executive Director: Michelle Brunson
8811 Career Drive
Piqua, OH 45356-9294
Phone: 937-778-1980
Fax: 937-778-0103
Board of Education
President: Lee Harmon, Covington EVSD
Vice President: Bill Ankney, Sidney City Schools
Legislative Liaison: Maria Brewer, Bradford Schools
Board of Education: Dr. Robert Allen, Miami County ESC; Levi Fox, Troy City Schools; Eric Ditmer, Midwest Reg. ESC; Andy Hite, Piqua City Schools; Michele Lott, Sidney City Schools; Clint Bostick, Piqua City Schools; Randy Sailor, Midwest Reg. ESC; Joyce Reives, Troy City Schools; Jason Haak, Superintendent; and Anthony Fraley, Treasurer
Board meets the fourth Monday of the month at 6 p.m. in the Adams Board Room (excluding holidays).
Administration:
Executive Director, Michelle Brunson; Operations Director, Pat Gibson; Student Services Director, Matt Meyer; Adult Division Director, Duane Caudill; Technology Director, Jeff shaffer; Instructional Supervisor, Roger Voisard; Instructional Supervisor, Timothy Cordonnier; Instructiuonal Supervisor, Steve Verhoff; Instructional Supervisor, Ryan McCoart; and Discipline and Instructional Supervisor, Joe Davis.
Student Services and Community Relations:
Recruitment Coordinator, Andrew Snyder; Apprenticeship Coordinator, Tony Trapp; Career Placement Specialist, Naomi Baker; Student Assistance Center Coordinators, Sondra Schneider and Erika Butler; Student, Alumni & Assessment Coordinator, Terry McMenamin; Adult Enrollment Specialist, Roberta Jacobs and Public Relations Coordinator, Audrey Gutman.
Upper Valley Career Center Adult Division
Adult Technology Center
8901 Looney Road
Piqua, OH 45356
Phone: 937-778-1980
Fax: 937-778-9237
Industrial Training Supervisor: Wendell Meyers
(Advanced Manufacturing Maintenance/PLC Specialty, Precision Tooling & Machining,
HVAC & Refrigeration, Welding Fabrication and Allied Processes)
Customized Training Supervisor: Chad Tennant
Electrical Power Line Mechanic Program : John Sullivan
Phone: 513-933-3940
Health Science Center
8811 Career Drive
Piqua, OH 45356
Phone: 937-778-1980
Healthcare Program Coordinator: Amanda Davidson
(Practical Nursing Program and STNA)
Aspire
Garbry Conference and Learning Center
5 East State Route 36, Piqua, OH 45356
Phone: 937-778-1980
Aspire Program Director: Sarah Quick
(GED, ESOL, Test Readiness, and Adult Diploma Program)
Midwest Regional Educational Service Center (ESC)
https://www.mresc.org
Superintendent: Scott Howell
Governing Board members: President Janet Moore, Vice President Ryan Woolley, Connie Dyer, Dave Campbell, Eric Ditmer, Randall Sailor and James Bingham.
Treasurer: Keith Thomas
Board meetings are held on the third Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Meeting location is 1973 State Route 47 W., Bellefontaine, OH 43311.
Shelby County office:
129 E. Court St.
Sidney, OH 45365
Phone: 937-498-1354
Fax: 937-498-4850
Logan County office:
1973 State Route 47 W.
Bellefontaine, OH 43311
Phone: 937-599-5195
Fax: 937-599-1959
Shelby Hills Preschool
Wilma Valentine Childcare
www.shelbydd.org
Superintendent: Leigh Anne Wenning
1200 Children’s Home Road
Sidney, OH 45365
Phone: 937-497-8155
Fax: 937-498-0085
Also offered by Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities:
Service and Support Administration, Early Intervention, Community Education and Outreach.
PRESCHOOLS/CHILD CARES
Care-A-Lot Learning Center
108 E. South St.
Botkins, OH 45306
Phone: 937-693-3367
Kiddieland Preschool
1899 Wapakoneta Ave.
Sidney, OH 45365
Phone: 937-492-8454
CORS Head Start
www.councilonruralservices.org
1502 N. Main Ave.
Sidney, OH 45365
Phone: 937-492-8787
Shelby Hills Early Childhood Center
1200 Childrens Home Road
Sidney, OH 45365
Phone: 937-497-8155
Sidney Cooperative Nursery School
2220 N. Main Ave.
Sidney, OH 45365
Phone: 937-492-9744
YMCA Child Development Center
www.sidney-ymca.org
300 E. Parkwood Blvd.
Sidney, OH 45365
Phone: 937-498-2273