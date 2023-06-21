Area race tracks

Eldora Speedway

13929 State Route 118

New Weston, OH 45348

Phone: 937-338-3815

Webaite: www.eldoraspeedway.com

Shady Bowl Speedway

9872 Flowing Well Road

DeGraff, OH 43318

Phone: 937-585-9456

Website: www.shadybowlspeedway.rocks

Waynesfield Raceway Park

15811 Waynesfield Road, Waynesfield

P.O. Box 194

Waynesfield, OH 45896

Phone: 419-568-3201

Website: www.waynesfieldmotorsportspark.com

Limaland Motorsports Park

1500 Dutch Hollow Road

Lima, OH 45807

Phone: 419-339-6249

Website: www.limaland.com

Golf courses

Shelby Oaks Golf Club

9900 Sidney-Freyburg Road

Sidney, OH 45365

27 holes

Phone: 937-492-2883

Website: www.shelbyoaks.com

Moose Country Club

1200 N. Broadway Ave.

Sidney, OH, 45365

9 holes

Phone: 937-492-7222

Arrowhead Golf Club

2211 Dirksen Road

Minster, OH, 45865

18 holes

Phone: 419-628-3111

Website: arrowhead-golf.com

Stillwater Valley Golf Club

9235 Seibt Road

Versailles, OH, 45380

18 holes

Phone: 937-526-3041

Website: www.stillwatervalleygolfclub.com

Echo Hills Golf Club

2100 Echo Lake Drive

Piqua, OH, 45356

Phone: 937- 615-6690

Website: https://www.echohillsgolf.com/

Miami Shores Golf Club

402 E. Staunton Road

Troy, OH, 45373

18 holes

Phone: 937-335-4457

Website: www.miamishorestroy.com

Cherokee Hills Golf Club

4622 County Road 49N

Bellefontaine, OH, 43311

18 holes

Phone: 937-599-3221

Website: www.cherokeehillsgolfclub.com

Homestead Golf Course

5327 Worley Road

Tipp City, OH, 45371

18 holes

Phone: 937-698-4876

Website: https://www.facebook.com/homesteadgc/

Movie theaters

Auto-Vue Drive-In

1409 Fourth Ave.

Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: 937-492-5909

Website: www.sidneyautovue.com

Elder Theatre

106 W. Pike St.

Jackson Center, OH 45334

937-596-6424

Website: www.eldertheatre.com

Regional

Cinemark Miami Valley

1020 Garbry Road

Piqua, OH 45356

937-778-1438

Website: www.cinemark.com

Lock One Theater

8 W. Monroe St.

New Bremen, OH 45869

Show times: 419-629-4100

Box office: 419-629-4105

Website: www.lockonetheater.com

Roller skating rinks

Rolling Hills Skate

105 E. Russell Road

Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: 937-492-7587

Hours of operation: Tuesday, 6 to 8 p.m.; Friday, 6 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 1:30 to 4 p.m., 6 to 9 p.m. and Neon Nights from 9:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.; Sunday Family Skate, 2 to 5 p.m. Admission fees vary. Private parties available; call to schedule.

Website: skaterollinghills.com

Bowling alleys

Bel-Mar Lanes

101 W. Russell Road

Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: 937-492-9711

Website: www.belmarlanes.com

Hours of operation: Wednesday and Thursday, 5:30 to 9 p.m.; Friday, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.; Saturday, noon 12 a.m. Bowling parties are available, call to schedule.

Regional

Community Lanes Inc.

356 E. Third St.

Minster, OH 45865

Phone: 419-628-2717

Website: communitylanes.com

McBo’s Lanes and Purfect Putts Patio

498 W. Main St.

Versailles, OH 45380

Phone: 937-526-4938

Website: www.mcboslanes.com