Commissioners
Robert Guillozet (chairman), Tony Bornhorst (vice chairman) and Julie Eheman
129 E. Court St., Suite 100
Sidney, OH 45365
Phone: 937-498-7226
Fax: 937-498-1293
Email: [email protected]
Auditor
Amy Berning
129 E. Court St.
Sidney, OH 45365
Phone: 937-498-7396
Fax: 937-498-2255
Email: [email protected]
Clerk of Courts
Michele Mumford
Shelby County Courthouse
P.O. Box 809
Sidney, OH 45365
Phone: 937-498-7221
Email: [email protected]
Coroner
Dr. A. David McDonald
Shelby County Surgical Associates
915 Michigan St.,
Sidney, OH 45365
Phone: 937-492-2084
Email: [email protected]
Engineer
Bob Geuy
500 Gearhart Road
Sidney, OH 45365
Phone: 937-498-7244
Fax: 937-492-8411
Email: [email protected]
Prosecutor
Timothy S. Sell
First Floor – Courthouse
P.O. Box 4159
Sidney, OH 45365
Phone: 937-492-9191
Email: [email protected]
Recorder
Jodi Siegel
Shelby County Annex Second Floor
123 E. Court St.
Sidney, OH 45365
Phone: 937-498-7270 or 937-498-7271
Fax: 937-498-7272
Email: [email protected]
Treasurer
John Coffield
Shelby County Annex, Third floor
129 E. Court St.
Sidney, OH 45365
Phone: 937-498-7281
Fax: 937-498-7292
Email: [email protected]
Sheriff
Jim Frye
555 Gearhart Road
Sidney, OH 45365
Phone: 937-498-1111
Fax: 937-498-7845
Email: [email protected]
Animal Shelter
Dog Warden Chastity Crowder
Deputy Jackson Frantz
610 Gearhart Road
Sidney, OH 45365
Phone: 927-498-7201
Fax: 937-498-4591
Email: [email protected]
Board of Elections
Pamela Kerrigan
230 E. Court St.
Sidney, OH 45365
Phone: 937-498-7207
Fax: 937-498-7326
Email: [email protected] oh.us
Fair Haven Shelby County Home
Administrator
Curtis O’Neal
2901 Fair Road
Sidney, OH 45365
Phone: 937-492-6900
Fax: 937-492-8826
Email: amiller@FairHavenServices.com
Midwest Regional Educational
Service Center (ESC) Superintendent
Scott Howell
Shelby County Annex, fourth floor
129 E. Court St. Sidney, OH 45365
Phone: 937-498-1354
Fax: 937-498-4850.
Email: [email protected]
Homeland Security and Emergency Management
Director
Kristy Fryman
800 Fair Road
Sidney, OH 45365
Phone: 837-492-5635
Email: [email protected]
Park District
Board members
Dr. Cara Kellersmith, president; Noah Ganson, treasurer; and Jessie Glen McCoy, secretary
9871 Gessler Buxton Road Sidney, OH 45365
Phone: 937-492-0987
Email: [email protected]
Farm Service Agency
Executive Director
Annette Purkey
820 Fair Road
Sidney, OH 45365
Phone: 937-492-6520
Email: annette.purkey@ oh.usda.gov
Soil and Water Conservation District
Administrator
Jason Bruns
822 Fair Road
Sidney, OH 45365
Phone: 937-492-6520, ext. 114
Email: Jason.bruns @oh.nacdnet.net
Public Defender
Jonathan Richard
129 E. Court St.
Sidney, OH 45365
Phone: 937-498-1714
Ohio State University Extension Office
Extension Educator, 4-H Youth Development Director
Katie Hughes
Extension Educator Agriculture and Natural Resources
Matthew Schmerge
810 Fair Road
Sidney, OH 45365
Phone: 937-498-7239
Fax: 937-498-7241
Email: [email protected]
Email: [email protected]
Victim Services Program Director
Tiffany Kemp
Shelby County Courthouse, first floor
P.O. Box 476
Sidney, OH 45365
Phone: 937-498-7400
Fax: 937-498-7442
Email: [email protected]
Website: co.shelby.oh.us/victim-services
Sidney-Shelby County Health Department
Heath Commissioner
Erica Lentz
202 Poplar St.
Sidney, OH 45365
Phone: 937-498-7249
Email: [email protected]
Regional Planning Commission
Executive Director
Angela Hamberg
129 E. Court St.
Sidney, OH 45365
Phone: 937-498-7273
Fax: 937-498-1293
Email: [email protected]
Shelby County Developmental Disabilities
Superintendent
Leigh Anne Wenning
1200 Children’s Home Road
Sidney, OH 45365
Phone: 937-497-8155
Fax: 937-498-4567
Department of Job and Family Services
Director
Steve Pulfer
227 S. Ohio Ave.
Sidney, OH 45365
Phone: 937-498-4981
Email: [email protected]
Veterans Services Commission
Director
Chris North
133 S. Ohio Ave.
Sidney, OH 45365
Phone: 937-498-7282
Email: [email protected]
Recycling
Operations Manager
Jack DeWitt
1600 Riverside Drive
Sidney, OH 45365
Phone: 937-498-7351
Email: [email protected]