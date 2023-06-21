2023 Clinic and Activities Schedule

The programs will operate from June 5 through Aug. 11 and are free for all participants.

The activities schedule is as follows:

Arts and Crafts, grades K-8, 2:45 to 3:30 p.m., new craft each week

• Orbison Park, June 23

• Brown Park, June 30

• Harmon Park, July 7

• Green Tree Park, July 14

• McMillen Park, July 21

• Chief O’Leary Park, July 28

• Plumridge Park, Aug. 4

Stories in the park, starts at 11 a.m. with Mother Goose starting at 10:30 a.m. Included in the 30 to 45 minute sessions will be stories and some group activities. No registration necessary. If inclement weather occurs check the Shelby County Libraries Facebook page.

• Orbison Park, June 21

• Heritage Manor Park, June 28

• Robert O. New Park, July 5

• Chief O’Leary Park, July 12

• At the library with Brukner Nature Center, July 19

The park clinics schedule is as follows:

McMillen Park

• Yoga for kids, grades 3-8, June 27 from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m., Aug. 2 from 2:45 to 3:30 p.m., Aug. 8 from 2:45 to 3:30 p.m.

• Activities for little engineers, grades K-5, July 12 from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. – building a small catapult, Aug. 9 from 2:45 to 3:30 p.m. – marshmallow and toothpick building

Humphrey Park

• Egg carton planter, grades K-5, June 21 and July 7 from 2:45 to 3:30 p.m.

• Physical activity Bingo, grades 3-8, June 20 from 2:45 to 3:30 p.m. and Aug. 3 from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m.

Tawawa Park (all at Geib Pavilion except for fishing activities)

• Kids in motion including organized sports, games, fitness demos and guided walks. Grades K-8. June 5, July 3 and Aug. 7 from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m.

• Explore nature at Tawawa Park with Ranger Justin Aselage and Joyce Reier. Grades K-6. Aug. 8 from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m.

• Learn how to make a solar oven, grades K-5, July 25 from 2:45 to 3 p.m. and Aug. 4 from 2:45 to 3:30 p.m. Must pre-register by July 6.

• Kids exercise, grades 1-8, June 5, July 3 and Aug. 7 from 2:45 to 3:30 p.m.

• Nature scavenger hunt, grades 3-8, June 13, July 11 and Aug. 1 from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m.

• GAGA Ball, learn to play GAGA Ball, a fast-paced, high-energy sport. New clinic. July 13 and 27 from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. and July 19 from 2:45 to 3:30 p.m.

• Sidewalk chalk, new clinic, July 11 and 24 and Aug. 1 from 2:45 to 3:30 p.m.

• Mobile COSI, new clinic, June 21 from 9 to 10:15 a.m.

Orbison Park

• Frisbee Tic Tac Toe, grades 3-8, July 5 and 26 from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m.

• Sensory bottles, new clinic, June 30 from 2:45 to 3:30 p.m. and July 24 from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m.

Sherman Park

• Make a photo album, grades 1-8, bring your own photos, June 20 and July 18 from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. and Aug. 3 from 2:45 to 3:30 p.m.

• Make a time capsule, grades 1-8, bring your own items, June 22 from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. and July 26 from 2:45 to 3:30 p.m.

• Fossils, new clinic, make your own dinosaur fossils, July 5 from 2:45 to 3:30 p.m. and July 25 from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m.

Deam Park

• Dance, July 10 from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m.

• Cheerleading, grades K-8, July 17 from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m.

• Build and fly a kite, Aug. 1 from 2:45 to 3:30 p.m.

Chief O’Leary Park

• Bocce Ball, learn to play Bocce Ball, grades 3-8, June 27 and July 18 from 2:45 to 3:30 p.m.

Heritage Manor Park

• Jumbo Yahtzee, grades K-8, July 27 from 2:45 to 3:30 p.m.

• Minute to Win It games, grades 3-8, June 26 and Aug. 9 from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. and July 13 from 2:45 to 3:30 p.m.

• How to make slime, grades K-5, June 23 and July 14 from 2:45 to 3:30 p.m. and Aug. 10 from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m.

Green Tree Park

• Jumbo Jenga, grades K-8,July 10 from 2:45 to 3:30 p.m.

• Make homemade bird feeders, grades K-5, July 21 from 2:45 to 3:30 p.m. and Aug. 2 from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m.

• Obstacle course, grades 3-8, June 28 from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. and July 12 and Aug. 10 from 2:45 to 3:30 p.m.

• Kinetic sand, new clinic, June 29 from 2:45-3:30 p.m. and July 20 from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m.

Custenborder Field

• Everything that flies at the shelter. Grades K-3. June 22 from 2:45 to 3:30 p.m. – explore hot air balloons, June 29 from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. – explore parachutes, July 6 from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. – explore owls.

• Sand volleyball, grades K-8, June 8 and July 6 and 20 from 2:45 to 3:30 p.m.

• Make your own Play Dough at the shelter. New clinic. June 28 and July 28 from 2:45 to 3:30 p.m. and July 19 from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m.

To register for the programs, fill out the form in the department’s 2023 Summer Recreation Programs packet located at https://bit.ly/3NA7wkq.

Tawawa Park Hours

Motor Vehicle Traffic:

• Third Saturday of April to first Friday in June from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• First Saturday in June through Labor Day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Day after Labor Day to Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Oct. 1 to 31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Nov. 1, 2023 through third Saturday of April 2024, closed to motor vehicles

Pedestrian Traffic

• Third Saturday of April to first Friday in June from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• First Saturday in June to Labor Day 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

• Day after Labor Day through October from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Nov. 1, 2023 through third Saturday of April 2024 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To make a shelter reservation, call the Sidney Parks & Recreation Department at 937-498-8155. For parks map go to: www.sidneyoh.com/pdf/Parks/Park_Images/Tawawa_Surrounding.pdf

2023 Summer Lunch Program

The City of Sidney Parks & Recreation Department will host a Summer Lunch Program under the Ohio Department of Education, Summer Food Service Program for Children. Program operates through Aug. 11, 2023.

Free lunches will be provided to children Mondays through Fridays in city parks.

To register for this program, fill out the Summer Programs form, which you can get by calling the City of Sidney Parks and Recreation Department at 937-498-8155 or visiting https://bit.ly/3oVj4or

The lunches will be served on the following schedule:

• Brown Park, 100 W. Clay St., 11 to 11:30 a.m.

• Green Tree Park, 800 Sixth Ave., 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

• Humphrey Park, 600 Buckeye Ave., 11 to 11:30 a.m.

• Riverbend Park, 1400 Constitution Dr., 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

• Deam Park, 2100 N. Main Ave., 12:30 to 1 p.m.

• McMillen Park, 500 Carey St., 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

• Alpha Community Center, 950 Childrens Home Rd., 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

• Sherman Park, 1000 Colonial Dr., 11 to 11:30 a.m.

• Harmon Park, 925 Wapakoneta Ave., 11 to 11:30 a.m.

• Chief O’Leary Park, 370 Windsor Parke Dr., 12:30 to 1 p.m.

• Orbison Park, 880 E. Court St., 12:30 to 1 p.m.

• Heritage Manor Park, 2440 Apache Dr., 12:30 to 1 p.m.

2023 Summer Backpack Program

Sponsored by Sidney Body CarStar; Buckeye Ford Lincoln; Cargill and FISH of Shelby County.

Who is eligible: Every child attending the summer food program. Ages 1-18. Every Friday through Aug. 11, children will be provided with weekend meals. The packs come filled with nutritious, easy-to-open food that does not require stove-top cooking or refrigeration. The typical pack contains a variety of food usually including protein, fruit juices, cereal, granola bars and pudding cups.

Must be registered with the Summer Food Program.

2023 Sidney Water Park

June 3, 2023, to Aug. 13, 2023

Hours:

Monday to Thursday: 1:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Friday to Saturday: 1 to 7 p.m.

Sunday: 1 to 6:30 p.m.

Prices: 2023 season pass: $36

Daily admission: preschool (ages 1-5), $4.75; minor (ages 6-18), $4.75; adult (ages 19-62), $4.75; senior adult (age 63 and older), $4.75; Children under 1 are free.

The pool will not open if the water temperature is below 68 degrees and/or the forecasted high is 70 degrees or less.

No vaping or smoking permitted inside the water park fence. There are designated smoking areas outside the water park fence. Ask managers for details.

The water park manager is Nate Bulle and assistant water park manager is Adrianne Miller.

Pool rentals are available. Cost $360.

Summer swimming lessons sponsored by: City of Sidney, Dr. Lisa Alvetro, Area Energy & Electric and Susan Russell. There will be four weeks of summer swimming lessons. Call the parks department office at 937-498-8155 with any questions. Must be pre-registered.

Session No. 1: – Sponsored by Area Energy & Electric, June 26-30, from 9-9:30 a.m. Preschool (ages 3 and 4); from 9:30-10 a.m. Beginners (ages 5 and up); from 10-10:30 a.m. Advanced (ages 5 and up); and 10:30 – 11 a.m. Pre-School (Ages 3-4)

Session No. 2: – Sponsored by Dr. Alvetro’s Office and city of Sidney, July 10-14, from 9- 9:30 a.m. Beginners (ages 5 and up); from 9:30-10 a.m. Advanced (ages 5 and up); 10-10:30 a.m. Beginners (ages 5 and Up); and 10:30-11 a.m. Adults and Pre-School(Ages 3-4)

Session No. 3: – Sponsored by FISH of Shelby County, July 17-21, from 9- 9:30 a.m. Pre-School (ages 3-4); from 9:30-10 a.m. Beginners (ages 5 and up); from 10-10:30 a.m. Advanced (ages 5 and up); and 10:30-11 a.m. Adults and Mom, Dad and Tots (ages 2-4)

Session No. 4: – Sponsored by city of Sidney, Aug. 7-11, from 9- 9:30 a.m. Advanced (ages 5 and up); 9:30-10 a.m. Beginners (ages 5 and up); from 10-10:30 a.m. Adults, Pre-School (ages 3-4); and 10:30 – 11 a.m. Mom, Dad and Tots (ages 2-4)

Sessions are limited. The park department reserves the right to say class/sessions are full and to change the time or session.