Kassie Ludwig, left, helps her daughter, Korah Ludwig, both of Sidney, fill out a Happy Mother’s Day questionnaire during a Muffins With Mom event at Botkins Local School on Friday, May 6, 2023. Korah answered questions like, how old her mom is, her mom’s favorite food and what her mom’s job is. Kids and their mom’s ate donuts and conversed with each other.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Mayor: Steve Woodruff, 937-693-4368

Fiscal Officer: Tammy Ganger, 937-693-4368

Village Administrator: Randy Purdy, 937-693-4368

Village office: 210 S. Mill St., Botkins, OH 45306.; phone 937-693-4368

Village Council: Nick Greve, Craig Brown, Lance Symonds, Matt Flora, Lucas Greve and Jim Buehler; meets every third Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Village Administrative Building

Police Chief: Mark Jordan, 937-693-4341

Fire Chief: Wayne T. Glass, 937-693-3314

Botkins Local School: 404 E. State St., P.O. Box 550, Botkins, OH 45306; 937-693-4241

Library: 109 E. Lynn St., Botkins, OH 45306; 937-693-6671

