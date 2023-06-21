Kassie Ludwig, left, helps her daughter, Korah Ludwig, both of Sidney, fill out a Happy Mother’s Day questionnaire during a Muffins With Mom event at Botkins Local School on Friday, May 6, 2023. Korah answered questions like, how old her mom is, her mom’s favorite food and what her mom’s job is. Kids and their mom’s ate donuts and conversed with each other.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News