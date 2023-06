People watch the 2022 Fort Loramie Liberty Days fireworks display on Friday, July 1, 2022. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Mayor: Randy Ahlers, 937-295-3088

Village office: 14 Elm St., Fort Loramie, OH 45845; 937-295-3088

Village Administrator: Mark Shappie: 937-295-3088 ext. 102

Village Council: Chris Boeke, Matt Hoying, Sam Grassbaugh, Charles Wray, Tim Siegel and Ryan Simon; meets every fourth Monday of each month at 8 p.m. at the village office

Fiscal Officer: Jennifer Frilling, 937-295-3088 ext. 101

Police Chief: Nathan Brown, 937-295-4042

Fire Chief: Brad Schulze, 937-726-1168

Fort Loramie Local Schools: 600 E. Park St., Fort Loramie, OH 45845; 937-295-3342

Library: 300 E. Park St., Fort Loramie, OH 45845; 937-295-3155

Museum: 37 N. Main St., Fort Loramie, OH 45845; 937-295-3855