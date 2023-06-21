Car and Driver Magazine Editor Drew Dorian, front, of Ypsilanti, Mich, takes a photo of a display consisting of several models used in the development process of Airstream vehicles. Dorian was taking part in a media tour of the new Airstream Heritage Center on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

Mayor: Scott Klopfenstein, 937-596-6314

Village Administrator: Bruce Metz, 937-596-6314

Village Fiscal Officer: Beverly A. Wren, 937-596-6314

Village Solicitor: Mike Burton

Village Council: Jim Gooding, Quentin Reese, Karen Woodruff, Leisha Elchert, Wayne York and Jesse Fark; meets every second and fourth Monday of every month at 7 p.m. in the village hall’s council chambers.

Village Office: 122 E. Pike St., P.O. Box 819, Jackson Center, OH 45334; 937-596-6314

Police Chief: Chuck Wirick, 937-596-6140

Fire Chief: Braden Lotz, 937-596-6314

Jackson Center Local School: 204 S. Linden St., P.O. Box 849, Jackson Center, OH. 45334; 937-596-6053

Library: 205 S. Linden St., Jackson Center, OH 45334, 937-596-5300

