Lennox Elsas gets balloon animals and shapes formed by Lucky the Clown at the Russia Homecoming. Lennox is the daughter of Dan and Kirby Elsas of Russia. Lucky the Clown is played by Doug Griffin.

Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

Mayor: Terry Daugherty, 937-417-5225

Village Administrator: Adam Barga, 937-526-4436

Village Office: 232 W. Main St. Russia, OH 45363; 937-526-4436

Village Council: Mary Jo High, Brandon Simon, Scott Armstrong, Alex Seger, Cindy Goubeaux and Jake Borchers; meets the second Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. in the village office

Fiscal Officer: Mary Jo Voisard, 937-526-4436

Fire Chief: Tom Phlipot, 937-498-1111 (Sheriff’s Office)

Russia Local School: 100 School St., Russia, OH 45363; 937-526-3156

Library: 200 Raider St., Russia, OH 45363; 937-526-4300

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR