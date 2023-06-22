CBC facing critical need, high blood usage

DAYTON – Community Blood Center is in critically short supply of multiple blood types as it approaches the July 4th holiday period of traditional high usage and low supply. CBC needs both experienced and new donors to meet this demand for hospital needs and community safety. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the Donor Time app.

CBC is currently in critical need of type O positive, type O negative, type A negative, and Type B negative blood. All are at the emergency level of two-day supply. CBC needs donors to address the current need and to prepare for the upcoming holiday period. There are fewer blood drives scheduled during July 4th week and the Dayton CBC Donation Center will be closed for the July 4th holiday.

Everyone who registers to donate with CBC receives the “Sunshine & Saving Lives” beach towel and is automatically entered in the weekly “Pick Your Prize” drawings to win the choice of a YETI cooler, Blackstone grill, or Ascend Kayak.

CBC is welcoming walk-in donors at the Dayton CBC Donation Center, 349 S. Main St. Everyone who registers to donate at the Dayton CBC June 21-22 will receive a Kroger $10 gift card. All registered donors Friday and Saturday, June 23-24 can “Spin the Wheel” for a $10 to $50 value prize. Friday donors can also enjoy Roosters wings.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions can email [email protected] or call 937-461-3220. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services® is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to partner hospitals and health centers within its 18-county service area of western Ohio and eastern Indiana and to select hospitals and blood centers outside the region. For more information visit www.givingblood.org.