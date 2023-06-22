First on the Moon plans launch party

WAPAKONETA — First on the Moon Inc., invites Wapakoneta area residents to a Launch Party on Tuesday, June 27, at 4 p.m., at the Rotary Gazebo, Harmon Park, adjacent to the Wapakoneta WaterPark. The event is free and open to the public. In case of bad weather, the event will be held at St. Paul United Church of Christ, across from the County Courthouse; use the Mechanic Street entrance. If needed, First on the Moon will announce the location change via its Facebook Page by 2 p.m. that afternoon.

During the Launch Party First on the Moon will reveal its next community project. The event will include refreshments, games, (free) raffles, special guests and more.

First on the Moon president Rachel Barber said, “Our group is very excited about this new initiative, and we know the community will be thrilled to learn about it as well. We hope to see many people next Tuesday.”

About First on the Moon

First on the Moon enhances public understanding of and appreciation for Wapakoneta, Ohio’s, unique identity as the home of Neil A. Armstrong, first person to walk on the moon. First on the Moon develops and implements public arts and humanities programming, thematic events, and legacy initiatives that garner a high degree of collaboration among stakeholders and reach the widest demographic possible.

Those with questions about First on the Moon or this event may contact Barber at 419-738-4924 or [email protected].