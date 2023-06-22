Out of the past

125 Years

June 22, 1898

The reserves of Company L met at the armory last night for drill and physical examination. Seventeen recruits were examined and of this number 12 passed such a good examination they were enlisted and sworn in at once. The examinations will continue tomorrow afternoon and it is anticipated the 37 new men necessary to bring the company to full strength will be in hand by tomorrow night.

——-

Memorial services for the martyred missionaries in Africa will be held at the Lockington United Brethren Church next Sabbath at 3 p.m. Special tribute will be paid to Miss Ella Schenck, a former resident of Sidney and whose father served congregations here and in Lockington.

——-

Games R. Ginn has taken the position of general manager for the “Gazette,” the place vacated by Charles M. Dorsey, who goes into the post office as deputy and chief clerk.

100 Years

June 22, 1923

The county commissioners are considering the matter of installing a comfort station at the court house. One plan is to use the hallway in the basement of the court house if it can be arranged to suit. The other plan is to build a new building in the southeast corner of the court yard. The latter would be the most expensive but by far the most convenient and most desirable.

——-

Members of the Delta Theta Tau sorority at their meeting last evening named the following officers; Pauline Reick, president; Alma Schneider, vice president; Doris Warner, secretary; Margaret Dillon, treasurer; Irene Bustetter, historian, and Adelaide Amann, press correspondent.

——-

A report of an investigation of the Western Ohio train wreck early yesterday morning indicates that the load being taken down the Fair avenue hill was too heavy for the equipment and air breaks.

75 Years

June 22, 1948

Sidney was completing its cleanup today after the violent windstorm which struck the town Saturday afternoon, leveling trees and knocking out communications service. A 25-man service crew was still working this morning (two days after the storm) to remove scattered debris blown from trees. At least five automobiles in the city were damaged when struck by falling trees and limbs.

——-

John Enders, Walter Von Meyer and Richard White were awarded the three Monarch engineering scholarships for this year, it was announced today by the board of trustees. The scholarships will pay the recipients $500 annually for four years of collage engineering training. All three of the winners are 1948 graduates of Sidney High School.

——-

Miss Ann McLean, of this city, will leave tomorrow for Banff, Alberta, Can., to attend the 60th convention of the Delta Delta Delta sorority. She goes as the official delegate of the Denison college chapter.

50 Years

June 22, 1973

FORT LORAMIE – Miss Diane Boerger, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Boerger, 67 South Main st., received a bachelor of science degree in home economics education from Ohio State University June 8 during the commencement exercises.

Miss Boerger will teach home economics at Botkins High School this fall.

——-

LIMA – Paul Long Jr., Sidney, took top honors at the Lima Transportation Golf Tournament at Hawthorne Hills County Club on Wednesday. Marking the second time that he has achieved such a fairway prominence, the Sidney trucking executive registered a one-under-par 71 in his latest success.

——-

JACKSON CENTER – a new 33,000 square foot trailer repair service center will be constructed in Jackson Center, Airstream, Inc. officials have announced.

The new facility will be an expansion of the firm’s present 8,000 plus square foot repair facility. The structure will be built on a 12-acre tract, north of Ohio 274, here.

25 Years

June 22, 1998

Thousands of people – old and young alike – visited Sidney Municipal Airport Saturday for the seventh annual Sidney Air Fair. Near-perfect weather, vintage aircraft, a full schedule of activities and plenty of food proved to be good drawing cards. The event began at 7 a.m. and continued through 6 p.m.

——-

HOUSTON – Jackie Cathcart served as hostess when the Ladies Aid Society of the Houston Congregational Christian Church met for their June meeting. Eleven members answered roll call by telling of their summer plans.

——-

April 17 is the date selected for a 1999 auction sponsored by Long Community Chapter of the American Business Women’s Association. The event will be held at The Fairington as a benefit for the chapter’s scholarship fund.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org. Visit the Sidney Daily News website, www.sidneydailynews.com to read the rest of the week’s columns.