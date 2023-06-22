Bur Oak Service employee Paul Herman, of Piqua, uses a skid loader to maneuver a Bur Oak tree into place as Bob Scott, of Huber Heights, helps guide him from the front. The tree was planted on the north east corner of the courtsquare on Thursday, June 22. The Bur Oak was donated by Bur Oak Tree Service. The tree service company was in charge of trimming the courtsquare trees in the first week of June. Employees also cut down a Norway maple with a dying top on the courtsquare. There are currently 50 trees on the courtsquare. One more tree will be planted this year to replace the Norway Maple that was cut down. According to Shelby County Maintenance Supervisor Chris Roediger, the courtsquare once had 88 trees, one for each county in Ohio.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News