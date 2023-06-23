Mahoney

SIDNEY — Bond has been set for the Sidney man accussed of killing his three-year-old son.

Sidney Municipal Court on June 20 set bond for Seth R, Mahoney, 21, of Sidney, at $150,000 cash or surety. Conditions of the bond state Mahoney must have no contact with the victim’s family and must tay at least 500 feet away fom the alleged victim’s family and alleged victim’s family’s residence starting June 20.

Mahoney is charged with two counts of murder in the death of the three-year-okd which occurred on June 17.

The first murder count says the suspect “did cause the death of another as a proximate result of the offenders committing or attempting to to commit an offense of violence that is a felony of the first or second degree.”

The second murder count says the suspect did cause the death of a juvenile, age three, as a proximate result of Seth committing an offence of violence that is a felony of the second degree, namely endangering Children.”

On Saturday, June 17, 2023, at approximately 2:24 a.m. Emergency Medical Services was summoned to 1023 N. Main Ave., Sidney, in regards to a child not breathing. Upon the arrival of law enforcement, a three-year-old boy was discovered recently deceased. Emergency treatment was administered and the child was transported to Wilson Health Hospital where the child was officially pronounced deceased. The child’s body was transferred to Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.

Sidney detectives responded to investigate the incident and to process the residence for evidence. The investigation along with the autopsy revealed facts that the child’s death was a result of multiple injuries both internal and external. As a result Mahoney was charged with two counts of murder as a result of the child’s death.

Mahoney is currently being held in the Shelby County Jail.

A preliminary hearing was set or June 27 at 10:30 a.m.