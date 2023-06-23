Alexandra Rose Submitted photo Olivia Mescher Submitted photo Samantha Jacobs Submitted photo Ella Boerger Submitted photo

FORT LORAMIE — As a part of the Fort Loramie Liberty Days festival on June 30-July 2, the Little Miss and Miss Independence pageants will take place on Friday, June 30.

Each pageant consists of Fort Loramie local students; the Little Miss pageant includes 12 students going into first grade at Fort Loramie Elementary School and the 2023 Miss Independence pageant includes four participants ages 16-18 from Fort Loramie High School.

For both pageants, information and applications are provided at the schools and for the Little Miss pageant, information is sent home with students for parents. According to the chair of the Little Miss Independence pageant board and co-chair of the Miss Independence pageant board Betsy Barhorst, the pageants have been a part of the Liberty Days celebrations since at least the 1980s. In her experience, the board has not had to place a limit on applicants and participants for the Miss Independence pageant, but there is a limit of the first 12 children signed up for Little Miss Independence.

During Little Miss Independence, scheduled for Friday, June 30, at 5:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public at the Entertainment Tent during the Fort Loramie Liberty Days festival, the children are judged on an interview which includes questions about themselves to allow judges and attendees to learn about each competitor and on a Fourth of July dress competition. Compared to the Miss Independence pageant, Little Miss Independence is more conversational and the participants are prepared during a preliminary meeting the week before the pageant.

Four contestants will compete for the 2023 Miss Independence crown on Friday, June 30. The event is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. in the entertainment tent at the Fort Loramie Liberty Days festival. It is free and open to the public. Contestants in this year’s contest include:

• Olivia Mescher, 18, daughter of Todd and Renee Mescher, sponsored by Cutaway Styling Salon.

• Alexandra Rose, 17, daughter of Brad and Kelly Rose, sponsored by Gaier’s Chrysler Dodge Jeep.

• Samantha Jacobs, 18, daughter of Dan and Jennifer Jacobs, sponsored by The Fort Loramie GYM Committee.

• Ella Boerger, 17, daughter of Kevin and Gina Boerger, sponsored by Fort Loramie Community Service Club.

Preliminary judging will be held on Tuesday, June 27, at the Wilderness Trail Museum. At the preliminary event, the contestants will be given a private interview by the judges. They will be evaluated on their poise and self-confidence, their responses to questions as well as their Patriotism Project. The Patriotism Project may be a community service project, something they’ve learned about in school, or any topic the contestant can relate to patriotism. The Patriotism Projects will be on display during the duration of the festival in the Central Committee Tent.

The pageant will continue on Friday evening with the live stage event in which the 2023 Miss Independence will be crowned. The new queen will receive a $1,000 scholarship.The newly crowned Miss Independence will reign over the Liberty Days festival held on June 30 – July 2. Sponsors and donors to this year’s queen contest include Cutaway Styling Salon, Emmy’s Bridal, D & D Blooms, Eileen’s Natural Soaps, Fort Loramie Chamber of Commerce and All About You Salon & Day Spa.