Nicholas Woodin, Jr., 10, of Sidney, looks at a Chevrolet 3100 pickup truck that was on display next to the Ross Historical Center on Friday, June 23. The pickup was part of the 2023 Freedom Road Rally which consisted of classic and modern show cars making multiple stops around Ohio. Nicholas is the son of Megan Ackley and Kagen Woodin.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News